Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Hiring for New Grand Prairie Location

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is opening its newest Texas location in Grand Prairie this summer. They’re hiring approximately 300 positions through a job fair Monday, May 20 through Tuesday, June 18. The job fair will occur on-site at the Grand Prairie location at 3750 South Hwy 161. The premier family and events destination seeks hard-working and experienced team members for various departments. These include arcade, track, restaurant, culinary and facilities.

“Our goal at Andretti is to provide an unparalleled entertainment experience where thrill-seekers of all ages can create unforgettable memories, and that begins with our on-site team,” said Collette Shillcutt, general manager of the Grand Prairie Andretti location. “Just as we’re committed to our guests, we’re committed to providing our essential team members with generous wages and benefits, growth opportunities and a supportive environment. We welcome the North Dallas community to apply and help us provide the best possible experience for our guests!”

The job fair will be open for applicants 18 and older to visit Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Non-tipped positions begin at $16 per hour and tipped positions start at $10 per hour. Andretti provides various benefits for its full-time team members including health insurance, paid vacation and the option to join its 401(k) plan. Team members—even part-time team members- receive discounts on games and attractions for themselves and family members.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Opening in Grand Prairie

The new Grand Prairie location will open in early July, with over 95,000 square feet of family fun. The entertainment center will offer heart-racing and exciting fun for the whole family, including high-speed electric Superkarts on a multi-level track and state-of-the-art arcade games. Hologate and Hyperdeck Virtual Reality games, a two-story laser tag arena, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience motion theater are also featured. To elevate the experience, the Grand Prairie Andretti will also feature an extensive selection of delicious dining options, including a full-service restaurant and bar.

Advance Applications Online Now

Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at //andrettikarting.com/careers.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. The company currently has seven, state-of-the-art entertainment and event destinations located in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last nine years and will be debuting several more of their legendary entertainment centers across the United States soon. Its locations feature varying entertainment options all under one roof including high-speed electric super-karts on multi-level tracks, state of the art arcade, cutting-edge virtual reality attractions, immersive motion theater, professional racing simulators, unique two-level laser tag arenas, and duckpin bowling.

Each location also offers a fresh, hand-crafted menu, full bar, and in-house gourmet catering with event and meeting space capable of hosting groups from 10 to 2,000. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games locations are frequently recognized as a “#1 Birthday Party Venue,” “Best Family Entertainment Center,” and “Top Event Destination.” For more information, please visit andrettikarting.com.