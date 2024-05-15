Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston sworn in for third term Tuesday night

Facebook

Lancaster – Lancaster Mayor Clyde C. Hairston was sworn in for a third term earlier this week at the Lancaster City Council meeting.

Residents and community leaders joined in honoring Mayor Hairston’s legacy and the city’s future ahead under his guidance.

Hairston has served the community in various roles for more than 33 years, beginning his service on the Human Relations Commission, as the city’s first Official Chaplain, and as a Councilmember for District 5 for 11 years. Prior to being elected to the city council, Hairston was the first Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore, serving three terms before assuming the role of Mayor in 2018.

Place 2 Stanley Jaglowski and Place 3 Marco Mejia attended the Tuesday night meeting and voted via video conferencing.

The City Council elected Place 6 Betty Gooden-Davis as Mayor Pro Tem in a 4 – 3 vote with Place 5 Mitchell Cheatham also nominated.

Gooden-Davis won with votes from herself, Jaglowski, Mejia, and Place 4 Derrick Robinson. Hairston, Cheatham and Place 1 Carol Strain-Burk voted for Cheatham.

Cheatham won 4 – 3 for the Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore seat. In that win, he, Hairston, Strain-Burk, and Jaglowski voted in his favor.

The Best Southwest Partnership Scholarship was presented, led by Chairman Kenneth Govan. Resident and past school board trustee Ellen Clark donated the money for the scholarship and said, “It is my pleasure to help them go on with their future.”

All consent agenda items passed unanimously, including a resolution authorizing the award of Request for Proposal to C&M Concrete for concrete repairs, guardrail installation and removal within the City of Lancaster; a resolution approving a contract with Hilltop Securities Asset Management, LLC for the calculation of arbitrage rebate compliance; and a resolution approving the terms and conditions of an agreement with Drive Payments to perform merchant services for the third party billing vendor Valli Information Systems.

Council went into executive session to discuss Property at 1508 Dewberry Boulevard (Bel-Air Place Apartments), 632 E. Reindeer Road, 3410 Sherwood Drive, future infrastructure on Houston School Road, DeltaVictor LLC v. City of Lancaster, Pleasant Run Road Improvements, a sales tax audit, and property at 1620 Enchanted Lane, no action was taken.

Also, part of the executive session was Action item 6 to consider a resolution to execute a development agreement with Schlacter Realty, LTD for building materials for the development of property at the northwest intersection of Sunrise Road and Van Road on 365.272 acre. This item was tabled until the June 10 City Council meeting.

A public hearing also taken into executive session was tabled until June 10 to consider an ordinance to rezone 63.472 acres that is now Agricultural-Open (AO) Lanport Overlay, Commerce Subdistrict to a Texas Trimodal Planned Development (PD) while also amending the Texas Trimodal Planned Development regulations. The property is 365.272 acres and in the John Little Survey Abstract No. 768, M.H. Lavender Survey Abstract No. 766, D. Garner Survey Abstract No. 530, and E.D. Little Survey, Abstract No. 787.

An action to approve a resolution to execute an agreement with CP Lancaster Land, LP, and B&B Lancaster, LLC for building materials, building design, site design, and landscaping for the development of 1005 & 1101 E. Pleasant Run Road and 1900 Cornell Road on 25.98 acres passed.

Two public hearings were heard and passed, the first one to change the zoning from Light Industrial, Lanport Overlay, Intensity Subdistrict and Logistics Port Planned Development (PD), Port Industrial Subdistrict to a Planned Development with Data Center uses, and other limited uses at 1005 and 1101 E. Pleasant Run Road and 1900 Cornell Road described on 25.98 acres.

The second public hearing was for an ordinance granting seven special exceptions to the Lancaster Development Code allowing 750 storage units in lieu of the maximum 125 units per acre; to allow a three-story building from the one-story maximum; to allow storage units on the second floor and no office/residence units on the second floor; to allow a height not to exceed 42 feet in lieu of the maximum 36 feet; to allow a flat roof pitch instead of a 4:12 pitch; to allow asphalt paving in lieu of concrete paving; and to allow a mini-warehouse use with no 100% brick perimeter wall at 1032 Cedar Valley Drive on 3.44 acres of land.

Council accepted Lee Houston’s resignation from the Rolling Meadows Public Improvement District (PID) advisory board, he moved out of the district. He will be replaced by Shelly Hamilton to complete his term ending December 2024.

The council also accepted Patricia Giles’s resignation from the Historic Preservation Landmark Committee. The Planning and Zoning Commission will determine her replacement.