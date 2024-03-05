American Girl Celebrates Grand Opening at The Shops at Park Lane

Facebook

Dallas – American Girl, known for helping kids grow up with courage, confidence, and strength of character, is excited to announce that its latest retail store—American Girl Dallas—is now officially open at its newest location at The Shops at Park Lane owned and operated by Northwood Retail. The all-new experiential store opened its doors on Saturday, March 2, with an official ribbon-cutting that started at 9:45 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dallas fans to our newly imagined experiential store,” says Jamie Cygielman, global SVP and general manager of American Girl. “Centrally located at The Shops at Park Lane, American Girl Dallas features an all-new look and feel that honors our heritage and offers exciting experiences and new ways to celebrate that will make any visit a special Day to Remember. Whether girls and their families are dining in the charming cafe or getting made-to-match looks in the Dolled Up Salon, American Girl Dallas promises to be the place to create unforgettable memories together.”

The new 14,720-square-foot, two-level store includes the full assortment of American Girl’s signature dolls and accessories, along with the brand’s popular doll-and-girl fashions and bestselling books. In addition to carrying all the American Girl favorites, the new store boasts an all-new interior design—anchored by a stunning floor-to-ceiling dollhouse feature and a reimagined full-service cafe with several party options. Customers will also find dedicated personal shoppers, Instagram-worthy photo ops, and much more.

“American Girl is an iconic, experiential retailer that spans generations,” says Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail. “The brand has been enjoyed by children, parents, grandparents, and beyond. We couldn’t be more excited to have the new American Girl store join our expanding tenant lineup at The Shops at Park Lane.”

Top among the store’s new experiences is the signature Dolled Up Salon, where—for the first time in Dallas—girls can join their favorite American Girl dolls in getting a matching hairstyle or a mini manicure, plus ear-piercing. Salon reservations can be made in advance, and special packages are available with options for personalization.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious meal in the American Girl Cafe, with seatings for brunch, lunch, and the beloved Teatime tradition. The new cafe features three fabulous private party rooms to celebrate birthdays and other occasions, plus a new Berry Bar that offers sweet treats to go.

To celebrate the store’s opening, American Girl is supporting Save the Children’s Education and Literacy Programs with a donation of nearly $40,000 in retail value of American Girl books1 to the nonprofit’s partner schools in Texas. With its roots in children’s publishing, American Girl has long championed the belief that strong readers become strong leaders, donating millions in books to Save the Children and numerous other nonprofits during the past three decades.

Visitors to American Girl Dallas during grand-opening weekend, March 2-3, were among the first to shop the new store and enjoyed fun giveaways. To make dining, salon, party, or personal-shopping reservations, visit americangirl.com/retail or call 1-877-247-5223.

American Girl Dallas is located at 8052 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231, next to Nordstrom Rack and across from HomeGoods. For more information on The Shops at Park Lane’s tenant mix, events, and other offerings, visit shopsatparklane.com or follow its Instagram.

1 Equates to 5,000 American Girl titles