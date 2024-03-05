Mack Arthur Kizzee III, this month’s Featured Fugitive

Facebook

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Mack Kizzee III is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during March if the tip is received this month.

Mack Arthur Kizzee III, 29, of Houston, is affiliated with the Bloods gang and has been wanted since January 2023, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. That same month, a warrant was issued out of Montgomery County for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In 2015, Kizzee was convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to ten years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He was released on parole in January 2022.

Kizzee is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, neck, both arms and shoulders. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Kizzee’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2023, DPS and other agencies arrested 47 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 23 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $111,500 in rewards were paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.