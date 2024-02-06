5th Annual Tulipalooza Brings Thousands of Holland Tulips to North Texas While Benefiting Local Charities

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Annual tulip festival takes place March 15 through March 24 in Waxahachie TX

Waxahachie, TX [February 6, 2024] – Tulipalooza, the annual tulip festival held in Waxahachie, TX, is back and better than ever for its 5th annual celebration. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and taking place from March 15th through March 24th, Tulipalooza 2024 invites guests to an enchanting extravaganza of color and floral excellence while directly supporting nearly a dozen local charities.

Now, every year, in an extraordinary showcase of botanical beauty, Tulipalooza imports hundreds of thousands of tulip bulbs from Holland, which are then planted at Getzendaner Park – 400 South Grand Avenue in Waxahachie, Texas. The tulips are ready to bloom in a stunning array of colors, just in time for Spring. “We take pride in the fact that we collaborate with a local tulip expert, Bill Van Houten, who is actually from Holland, enriching the event with authentic expertise and a touch of Dutch floral heritage,” said Kari Zerbe, a festival organizer for Tulipalooza.

Additionally, guests who attend have the opportunity to be active participants in the local community, as 50% of proceeds from tickets purchased online will be donated directly to 11 local charities. Ticket purchasers can also choose among several charity partners to benefit from their purchase, including:

“The festival serves as a splendid occasion for the community to revel in the beauty of nature and celebrate the arrival of Spring while championing the causes of local charities, “ said Zerbe. “We welcome DFW and the broader North Texas community to support this mission and to join us to celebrate the 5th annual Tulipalooza festival in Waxahachie.”

General admission to Tulipalooza is free for children under age 5, $5 for children ages 5-12, and $15 for adults, and $15 for adults. Senior day is Tuesday, March 19th for $12. Throughout the festival, attendees can enjoy beautiful settings for family photos, portraits, and more, along with a variety of food and entertainment options.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.

About Tulipalooza:

Tulipalooza is an annual tulip festival that brings a burst of color to North Texas while benefiting a dozen local charities. Over 300,000 tulip bulbs are imported from Holland and planted at Getzendaner Memorial Park in December. Come March they’ll be in full bloom and ready for pictures and picking alike, meaning you can take home your own gorgeous pop of color.