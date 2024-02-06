Valentine’s Day Special Offers in North Texas

Facebook

Make Valentine’s Day special for your sweetheart or BFF this year by visiting one of these North Texas bars, restaurants, hotels, or music venues for an unforgettable experience.

Namo’s Valentine’s Day Omakase is a 20-course journey through a selection of seasonal nigiri, tamago, miso soup, and a seasonal dessert to sweeten dinner’s end. Following the elaborate feast, take your date next door to Bar Colette where luxury cocktails become the elixirs of love. A Valentine’s Day spent at this exquisite restaurant and bar in the West Village promises an evening so good, you won’t want it to end. For information visit Namosushi.com and barcolette.com.

Dirty Bones and Serious Pizza

Breaking the mold with uniquely crafted menu items, Dirty Bones presents the Wing Bouquet for Valentine’s Day. Featuring 15 bone-in wings accompanied by fries as filler flowers, the special treat is exclusively available on Valentine’s Day for dine-in, to-go, or through 3rd party delivery. ($25 per bouquet).

Serious Pizza offers heart-shaped pizzas in the 18” size. These delightful pizzas will be available from 2.1-2.14 for dine-in, to-go, or 3rd party delivery, with extended availability. ($25.45 starting price).

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s offers specially-crafted Valentine’s Day dine-in and carryout menus for couples along with some decadent seasonal features for February. The restaurant brings extra-special romantic offerings to its guests for the holiday. Throughout February, Maggiano’s offers mouth-watering seasonal features like Shrimp Parmesan appetizers, and Bone-in Veal Parmesan and Salmon Oscar entrees. A Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries is also on the menu. Dinner can be paired with seasonal drinks such as the Rosa Spritz.

“We are excited to kick-start 2024 with some brand-new and well-loved offerings for our guests,” said Larry Konecny, chief concept officer and vice president of Maggiano’s Little Italy®. “We’ve worked to create an elegant, intimate atmosphere in each of our restaurants, and paired with our ‘That’s Amoré’ menu, you’ve got yourself the perfect Valentine’s Day date venue.”

Maggiano’s offers “That’s Amoré” dine-in meal for two, available from Feb. 8 through 18, starting at $99. Choose from the restaurant’s classic dishes to build a three-course meal, with one appetizer or two side salads, two entrées, and two desserts. For those who prefer a romantic night at home, Maggiano’s offers a carryout bundle from Feb. 8-18 for two, available to order online. Visit maggianos.com.

Valentine’s Day at Revelers Hall

Iconic musician and saxophonist Shelley Carrol Plays Revelers Hall on Valentine’s Day. Carroll gained worldwide exposure when he played with the Duke Ellington Orchestra and toured with Sheryl Crow. Enjoy his live performance at Revelers Hall; $6 per person at door. Also get 20% off all bottles of sparkling wine and a special chocolate lava cake dessert. No reservations needed. Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., offers indoor and outdoor seating. For more info, please visit revelershall.com/.

Peter Piper Pizza restaurant will raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout February by donating $1 for every heart-shaped pizza sold. The heart-shaped pizza, made from scratch with fresh dough with prices starting at $19.98, is perfect for Valentine’s Day class parties or date nights. The regional campaign includes 11 markets where dollars raised at each local Peter Piper Pizza restaurant will benefit the nearest Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Peter Piper Pizza

“Partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals supports Peter Piper Pizza’s direct mission to raise funds for children’s development and education,” said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. “The donation possibilities are endless, and we invite guests to order a heart-shaped pizza this month to show some love and help us raise funds for the greatest needs of each local children’s hospital.”

Peter Piper Pizza is also giving away the EPIC birthday party package to three hospital patients with February birthdays, allowing them to take a mental break from treatment and enjoy their birthday celebration with friends and family. Heart-shaped pizzas are available at Peter Piper Pizza for dine-in, carryout or delivery. To order or find a nearby location visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Omni Dallas Hotel

They offer their ultimate romantic getaway, an exclusive Romance Offer that elevates your stay at Omni Dallas Hotel with a special welcome amenity, champagne, and the option of a late checkout. Indulge in a memorable dinner at iconic Bob’s Steak and Chophouse, or pamper your loved one with a luxurious service or gift certificate from Mokara Spa.

The hotel’s Serenity Love Massage, Rosy Retrospection Facial, and Mint-to-Be Manicure-Pedicure promise to leave you feeling truly cherished. Available from February 1 to 29, reserve these special offers by calling (214) 652-4955. To add an extra touch of magic, guests can coordinate with our concierge to have their room uniquely decorated for their beloved.

Omni Dallas Hotel is partnered with Longhorn Helicopters, offering exclusive city skyline tours to the hotel on Feb. 14. Take your love to new heights and create an unforgettable experience. Book your ride directly through Longhorn Helicopters (longhornhelicopters.com, or call 817-224-2500).

Bulla Gastrobar

Rather than Valentine’s Day, Bulla Gastrobar is hosting Valentine’s Week. From Feb. 12 to 16, lovebirds can enjoy the restaurant’s 4-course prix fixe menu for $130. A sparkling wine toast for two is also available during lunch and dinner, along with Bulla’s Valentine’s Day cocktail, Te Quila Mucho.

The prix fixe menu features Bulla’s favorite items, including the Chef’s Board, Salmon Carpaccio, Crispy Calamari, and Grilled Steak. Delicious desserts like Chocolate Tres Leches and Flan de Coco are also featured. Visit bullagastrobar.com for more info.

Bar Louie

Guests at Bar Louie locations are invited to raise a glass in celebration of Galentine’s Day this February—a month-long festivity (Feb. 3-29) designed especially for the gals. Dive into the Galentine’s spirit with Bar Louie’s delicious brunch menu, boasting an array of savory dishes paired perfectly with mimosas. The beverage lineup includes:

The Kir Royale: A blend of Chambord, champagne, and raspberries; Martini of the Month-Chicago Ave: Ketel One, Chambord, simple syrup, mint, and topped with lemon, sparkling wine and raspberries. From Paris with Love Martini: Made with Grey Goose Le Citron vodka, Chambord raspberry liqueur, a dash of Fleurs De Prairie, and pineapple juice.

Embrace the Galentine’s vibes at Bar Louie, where the entire month is dedicated to celebrating love. Visit barlouie.com.

Waterproof

The Statler Hotel’s rooftop lounge, Waterproof, is taking a line from Beyoncé and calling out to all the single ladies. For Feb. 13, you and your girlfriends will be in the pink for a unique Galentine’s Day bash from 5-8 p.m. Waterproof is waiving the cover charge for this festive ladies’ night event. Jon Bon Jovi’s rosé, Hampton Water, offers every single lady their first glass of their signature wine on the house. Ladies can enjoy a decadent sweets-themed charcuterie board as well as live entertainment.

Waterproof is the perfect place for a sunset selfie, with views that are unparalleled anywhere in the city. Reservations are recommended for this event. Visit waterproofdallas.com.

Ebb & Flow

Bring your Galentine or Valentine to Ebb & Flow February 13-18 for a special three-course menu and drinks, $80 for two people. Guests can choose their own adventure from the menu. Appetizers (choose one): Cuban Egg Rolls, Toasted Raviolis or Stuffed Jalapeños; Entrees (choose two): Pork Chop, Salmon Piccata, Stuffed Chicken or Chicken Fried Chicken; Desserts (choose one): Carrot Cake or Cheesecake. Cocktails (choose two): Garden Margarita, Cocoloma, Velvet Butterfly or the Seasonal Old Fashioned.

Ebb & Flow is also serving a special cocktail menu Feb 13-18, with drinks like That’s Hot (hot chocolate, Bailey’s, whipped cream), Electric Love (bourbon, coffee liqueur, orange bitters, simple syrup) and Cupid’s Arrow (Chambord and Champagne).

Sushi Marquee

Celebrate Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day at Sushi Marquee with a special menu featuring three courses and cocktails, priced at $100 for two people. Appetizers (choose one): Avocado Bomb, Shrimp or Veggie Tempura, Pork Gyoza, or Jalapeño Poppers. Entrees (choose two): 2 Specialty Sushi Rolls, Orange Fried Chicken, Grilled Salmon, or Chicken, Shrimp or NY Strip Hibachi; Desserts (choose one): Fried Ice Cream or Cheesecake Cocktails (choose two): Fuji Sangria, Betty Boop, Watermelon Margarita, or Whiskely Wabbit.

Chido Taco Lounge is celebrating Valentine’s day by serving $5 tacos and $7 Pink Margaritas, so guests can mix and match their way to an amazing dinner. The restaurant is also offering Happy Hour all day long, so you can save a few bucks while spoiling your date.

Republic will serve a special Valentine’s Day menu February 13 – 17, so you have multiple days to celebrate. Featuring Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs; and Shaved Apple Salad. Also Lobster Tortellini; Grilled C.A.B. Filet; and Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake.

Valentine’s Day Offers at OneSan

Popular sushi and dim sum spot OneSan offers several specials for Galentine’s Day on February 13 and then Valentine’s Day on the 14. Valentine Roll; Heart Tower; Live Pink Bay Alaskan Scallops; Nice Buns- Short Rib Bao; and Crispy Crab Cakes; plus Cupid’s Hope Cocktail are special menu items.

Hotel ZaZa unique boutique hotels in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, are offering a romantic “Valentine’s 2024” package ideal for a couples getaway or staycation. The experience features a complimentary bottle of Ruinart champagne, $100 of room service credit, and a decadent caviar and sweet tray on the night of arrival. Book from February 1 until February 18.

The restaurant also debuts a Valentine’s Day menu (from February 9 until February 14) with standout dishes like the raw bar trio, jumbo lump crab & garlic butter linguine, and chocolate-dipped strawberry cheesecake.

La Madeleine

Galentine’s/Valentine’s Day party pickups and chocolate and non-chocolate desserts are featured at La Madeleine. Heart-Shaped Cheesecakes (Chocolate Ganache cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream and dark chocolate flakes. Serves two for $10.99). Raspberry: Heart-shaped cheesecake topped with fresh raspberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Serves two for $10.99.

Heart-shaped Linzer Cookies: a traditional menu item featuring a heart-shaped shortbread cookie sandwiched with raspberry jam and sprinkled with crystal sugar. Available as a single for $3.29, three-pack for $8.99 and nine-pack for $26.99. Strawberries Romanoff Individual Cheesecake A rich, traditional cheesecake topped with sweet brandy cream, cinnamon and a sliced strawberry for $4.79. Chocolate Covered Strawberries: Fresh strawberries hand-dipped in-house in dark chocolate. Available as a single for $1.99 or a pack of three for $3.99.

Caked by Shef Valentine’s Day Special Gifts

Their unique collection of treat boxes are offered for Valentine’s Day gifts. Unlike generic store-bought options, Shef’s treats are handcrafted with care and can be personalized, making your gift as special and individual as your Valentine. Whether you’re looking for classic favorites like chocolate-covered strawberries or something more extravagant, find it at Caked by Shef. Please email cakedbyshef@gmail.com before February 12.

Chocolate-Covered Strawbery Box ($45); Be Mine Bundle(3-6 people, sugar cookies, strawberry-flavored cakesicles, heart-shaped macarons, shortbread brownie bars and chocolate-dipped pretzels-$75). Smash Heart Box: (4-8 people, customizable chocolate smash heart, chocolate-covered strawberries, heart-shaped macarons, strawberry-flavored cakesicles, sugar cookies and chocolate-dipped pretzels-$120).

Truluck’s offers two variations on a surf & turf in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Feb.10-15, select from a mouth-watering 8 oz. filet mignon and cold-water lobster tail ($99), or a 16 oz. prime ribeye and 1/2-pound of prime king crab legs combo ($130). Both entrees are served with parmesan mashed potatoes and asparagus, with a béarnaise sauce.

During the entire month of February, sip on Truluck’s TRU Love Cocktail made with vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice, raspberries and served over dry ice for a smokin’ hot effect. Lastly, enjoy a Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake made with Callebaut belgian chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate sauce, luxardo cherries, & topped with chocolate shavings. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made through OpenTable.

The Crescent Hotel + Canyon Ranch

A Valentine’s Day Romance Package offered by The Crescent Hotel and Canyon Ranch includes guestroom accommodations; 80 Minutes Couple’s Massage; Bottle of Champagne; and Dinner for two at Emilia’s. The Coastal Mediterranean-inspired restaurant also serves a special Valentine’s Day feature. Boneless Leg of Lamb with Piri Piri Spices; Toasted Fregola with Pickled Peppers and Tomato Chutney; Fresh Naan; Spring Herb Salad with Grilled Fennel; and Trio of Dips- Muhamara, Tzatziki, and Fava Hummus, for $95 per couple. Offer only available on 2/14 at Emilia’s.

Kate Weiser’s Valentine’s Day Treats include heart-shaped candy bars. The heart-shaped bars are coated in chocolate and filled with a variety of delicious fillings, from tart lemon ganache and raspberry to dark chocolate Texas whiskey ganache, pretzel duja, bourbon caramel and candied pecans. $12 each. Heart Collection: 4, 12 or 24 pieces, the beautifully designed Heart Collection features a variety of flavors. $14 for 4 pieces; $45 for 12 pieces; $85 for 24 pieces. Tower of Love: Surprise your Valentine with this loaded collection. It features a 12-piece heart collection, a 4-piece heart collection, and a heart-shaped candy bar ($70). Sweet & Salty Crush Munch: Caramel popcorn, crunchy mini pretzels, and strawberry lemon bites, all drizzled with white chocolate. ($25). For more information, please visit kateweiserchocolate.com.

Coupes

Several specialty food items are offered by Coupes Feb. 14-15. A broccolini wrapped in duck prosciutto with mimolette aioli, Salmon skewers with picante sauce, and a pasta with truffle nduja and squash are featured; choose any of the items a la carte. Sweet treats include Crepe Love Letters with strawberries, chocolate and cream sauce, Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies, and Cinnamon Toast Gnocchi.

Coupes, located at The Shops at Highland Park, has created a specialty Val/Gal cocktail called a Strawberry French 75. Visit coupesdallas.com/ for information.

Oddfellows is offering diners an affordable option of a 3-course dinner, with selections from the regular menu for just $50 a couple. There’s also an option to add a bottle of bubbles, red, or white wine for $35. Available during dinner February 9-17 for those celebrating early, or late. Choices from the menu include one appetizer; two entrees; and one special dessert. Oddfellows is located at 316 W 7th Street in Bishop Arts District; visit oddfellowsdallas.com for information.