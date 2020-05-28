25th Anniversary Parade of Playhouses At NorthPark July 10 to July 26

25th Anniversary Parade of Playhouses Will Offer Sneak Peek July 3rd

DALLAS- Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) brings the 25th anniversary Parade of Playhouses to NorthPark Center July 10 to 26. The beloved event, which raises awareness about the needs of children living in foster care, displays custom-built, wonderfully unique children’s playhouses in the hallways of NorthPark. For 25 years, Parade of Playhouses has been Dallas CASA’s signature awareness and fundraising event and has been enjoyed by millions of North Texans.

The 2020 Parade of Playhouses will have a first-ever “sneak peek” beginning July 3 when longtime builder LRO Residential moves the first playhouse in to NorthPark a week before opening day. The 2020 Parade of Playhouses will feature added limited-contact safety precautions for staff, volunteers and guests due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. Patrons may buy raffle tickets online to win one of the playhouses The drawing occurs on the last day of the 17-day event. All proceeds benefit Dallas CASA and the abused and neglected children the agency serves.

Dallas CASA has enlisted local designers, architects and builders who are donating their designs, time and construction.

Raffle Tickets Can Be Purchased Online

Houses this year include a “harvest house” that celebrates sustainable farming and renewable energy. There’s also a mini hospital and a playhouse with a special skybox. The event’s grand marshal is KDC.

Who:

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from unsafe homes. Supported by professional staff, volunteers gather information and make recommendations to help judges decide the best outcome for safe and permanent homes.

On any given day, more than 2,000 Dallas County children live in the protective care of the state due to abuse and severe neglect. In 2019, nearly 1,500 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 3,644 children in protective care. Now in its 40th year, Dallas CASA depends on the generosity and commitment of the Dallas community to make sure every child in need has a CASA volunteer advocate.

When:

Friday, July 10 to Sunday, July 26

Where:

NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway Dallas TX 75225

