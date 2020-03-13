Farmers Branch Closures COVID-19 Concerns

Farmers Branch, TX | March 13, 2020 ~ Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to avoid introducing the coronavirus to vulnerable populations, the City of Farmers Branch is following the other Dallas County jurisdictions and has announced that the Community Recreation Center, Aquatics Center, Historical Park, Manske Library and The Branch Connection senior activity center will close at noon today for a period of at least two weeks.

This morning Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye signed a Disaster Declaration in response to this public health emergency.

“As of today, we have had no reports of coronavirus in Farmers Branch, either confirmed or presumptive positive, and we want to make every effort to keep it that way,” said City Manager Charles Cox. “We are continuing to monitor the situation in Dallas County and across the nation in consultation with the Farmers Branch Emergency Management Office, the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services and all applicable state and federal offices.”

In addition, all City programs, events and activities are canceled for the duration of the closure. Previously posted City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission meetings will take place as scheduled. Mr. Cox said additional measures could be taken as conditions warrant.

Information on the coronavirus outbreak, including common sense precautions and links to the latest updates are available on the City’s website at farmersbranchtx.gov.

