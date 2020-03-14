2020 Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) is postponed to July 31-Aug. 2. Jimmy Wallace, owner and producer of the annual festival, made the announcement today.

“In light of the current COVID–19 outbreak and our concern for the health and well-being of the community, the 43rd Annual Dallas International Guitar Festival at Market Hall previously scheduled for May 1-3 has been rescheduled. The new dates are July 31-August 2 at Market Hall. Thank you to everyone for your continued support and understanding. We look forward to seeing you at DIGF 2020,” Wallace said.

The Dallas International Guitar Festival is the largest and oldest guitar show in the world. DIGF blends musicians, fans, collectors and celebrities together into one huge musical extravaganza. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, or just browse among the thousands upon thousands of new and vintage guitars. The show also features basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, keyboards, music memorabilia and more.

DIGF visitors can listen to the best local and regional bands on the festival’s multiple stages. Performances by more than 60 local, regional, and national artists take place on four music stages at Dallas Market Hall. A highlight of DIGF each year is the Texas 10 under 20 stage. Bands featuring musicians 20 years old or younger perform there throughout the festival.

DIGF Features Over 800 Booths

The festival also features more than 800 booths and exhibits. Festival visitors can rub elbows with guitar legends and up-and-coming artists, and get valuable tips from renowned musicians at instructional clinics throughout the show. More than 20,000 people attend Dallas International Guitar Festival each year, and more than $3 million of instruments and memorabilia find new owners.

Jimmy Wallace and his longtime partner, the late Mark Pollock, were original participants in the forerunner of DIGF, Charlie Wirz’s Greater Southwest Guitar Show. Their festival has now grown from a small gathering of guitar enthusiasts swapping instruments to the largest and oldest such event in the world.

After selling Studio Southwest in 2001, Wallace is still lead guitarist for the Stratoblasters. The popular group performs frequent gigs around North Texas, with their mix of classic rock, vintage R&B, and Soul music. He also owns and operates Jimmy Wallace Guitars & Pickups on Main Street in downtown Garland.

For updated information on the 43rd Dallas International Guitar Festival, now scheduled for July 31-August 2, please visit guitarshow.com.

