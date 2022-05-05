Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Yellow Rose Gala returns May 12, after a two year hiatus. The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation’s fundraiser benefitting multiple sclerosis research will be at DHV Artworks in Dallas Design District. Since the event is 100% underwritten, all proceeds will go directly to the International Progressive MS Alliance.

Event Chair Sheree J. Wilson, known for her iconic roles in Dallas and Walker Texas Ranger, is a longtime advocate for MS research. Her agent, Vicki Light of the Light Company, was diagnosed with the debilitating disease at age 35. Fallon Wynne Way serves as President of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation.

$50,000 Challenge Grant

Since 1986, the Gala has raised more than $6.5 million for research to cure progressive MS. Attendees will also have the chance to double their impact with a $50,000 challenge grant. The grant is provided by Karen Chesney Miles, South Central Board Member of The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

DHV Artworks, venue for this year’s festivities, is the gallery/showroom of artist Deborah Hartigan Viestenz. The space showcases the breadth of Deborah’s work, and includes striking, large-scale oil paintings and upcycled sculpture. The foundation will receive a portion of all gallery sales.

Sewell Automotive, 2022’s Presenting Partner, is providing valet service. The Gala evening features a performance by Pocket Tangerine, light bites from G Texas Catering, and spirits by Dripping Springs Vodka and Republic National Distribution Company.

Silent Auction Highlights

• Sewell for all Seasons year-long lease • Signed guitars by Garth Brooks and Clay Walker • Yellow Rose-inspired oil on canvas by Deborah Hartigan Viestenz • Joe Pacetti generous gift certificate. • Casitas to Hunting trips.

The raffle grand prize is a Beretta Riffle and Pailet Diamond earrings. Tickets for the Gala event are available at theyellowrose.org.

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

An active 501(c)(3), the organization has the drive and vision to forever rid the world of MS. The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation was first established by founders Dee and Jimmy Wynne in April 1986, shortly after Dee’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. From 1986-2001 the Gala became one of the most prominent social events in Dallas, netting over $5.75 million for MS research. Wynne’s disease eventually prevented her from continuing with the Gala, but it didn’t impede the imprint she made. That final fundraiser, in 2001, was one for the record books. It netted over $2 million, with performances by The Eagles, Stevie Nicks and Trisha Yearwood.

Following Dee Wynne’s passing in 2014 and in honor of her memory, the Gala has since been reestablished by her children, Todd Wynne and Fallon Wynne Way, with the help of young, active community leaders and past Yellow Rose supporters. For more information, please visit TheYellowRose.org.

The International Progressive MS Alliance is an unprecedented international initiative that is connecting resources and experts around the world to find answers and develop solutions to end progressive MS. The goal of the Alliance is to speed the development of new treatments for progressive MS by funding the best research, wherever it exists. There have been more advancements and therapeutics gained in the past 5 years as there were in the 70 years prior.