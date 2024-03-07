Wow! Donuts & Drips Premiers Signature Gourmet Donuts and Coffee Shop in Plano

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas, Texas (March 7, 2024) – Wow! Donuts & Drips, a family-owned gourmet donut and coffee shop, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its third North Texas location on Saturday, March 23. Located at 501 Talbert Drive, Plano Texas, the new 1500-square-foot shop features a modern and upbeat atmosphere that provides the perfect destination for a refreshing and gourmet donut, coffee, and Spring break.

“Having lived in Plano for over 25 years, we are excited about expanding to the area and look forward to being a main contributor to our local community,” said David Sim, co-owner of WOW! Donuts and Drips. “As families prepare for the Spring Break holiday, we encourage them to come hang out with us to enjoy a fresh and delectable donut and coffee treat in a warm and welcoming environment.”

A mix of tradition and innovation, WOW! Donuts and Drips cultivate a flavorful experience by putting time, heart and love in the creation and design of each specialty donut and drink. Much more than an average donut place, WOW! Donuts and Drips is a contemporary donut and coffee shop that utilizes fresh and preservative free ingredients to make small from-scratch batches daily. The talented in-house pastry team takes pride in freshness and freedom of expression which is demonstrated in the taste and creativity of each donut masterpiece. Truly edible pieces of art, the donuts range from nostalgic timeless classics like glazed, chocolate and sprinkles to new robust flavors like Salted Caramel Coffee Cream, Creme Brûlée and Tiramisu. Additional food offerings include delectable Mochi donuts, Ooh La La croissant donuts, fresh pastries, and honey butter little pig in the blankets.

“Whether a tasty breakfast, midday snack, or evening treat, Wow! Donuts and Drips is a convenient one-stop destination,” said Sim.

The perfect pairing for its delectable gourmet donuts, WOW! Drips include specialty coffees, lattes, and an assortment of teas. The shop partners with local roasters and master blenders to provide an elevated coffee experience that focuses on the optimal flavor and highest quality of rare beans. For the experienced coffee connoisseur, the new Plano location will be offering an exclusive menu of extremely rare coffees that can range from $20 to $35 dollars a serving. Something for the entire family, WOW also boasts a robust kid’s menu that features mini- donuts and non-caffeinated drinks including hot chocolate and fresh squeezed lemonade.

In celebration of its new Plano opening Wow! Donuts and Drips will host a two-day celebration of exciting activities for the entire family. Highlights include live musical performances by the “Love Letters” band, interactive activities for kids, donut decorating sessions, selfie stations, and raffles for an array of prizes including chances for the first 100 attendees to win free donuts and coffee for a year. In addition, Movement Plano, a rock climbing, yoga, and fitness venue, is located just a few steps away from the coffee shop making it a perfect place to visit after the grand opening for a full day of fun and entertainment.

The grand opening celebration activities will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Sunday, March 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The donut and coffee shop will open at 7:00 a.m. on both days, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The new Plano Wow! Donuts & Drips is located at 501 Talbert Drive, Ste. 101, Plano, Texas, 75093. The Dallas location is at 5601 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, Texas, 75209. There are plans for expansion to Richardson later in 2024. Learn more by visiting www.wowdonutsanddrips.com. You can also follow Wow! Donuts & Drips on Instagram and Facebook: @wowdonutsanddrips.

About Wow! Donuts & Drips

Founded in 2017, Wow! Donuts & Drips is a family-owned gourmet donut and coffee shop founded by husband-and-wife team, Dung and Sang Sim. With ties deeply rooted in Plano, Texas, the first-generation immigrants have worked for over 40 years to create a better life for their family through entrepreneurship. When the idea to create a donut and coffee shop was born, it became a family affair. From the name and concept to the brand and recipes, the Sims along with son David and daughter Jenny all pitched in to develop what is now WOW! Donuts and Drips. The shop strives to serve artisan hand-crafted donuts, displayed, and presented in an elevated and revamped way to bring a new light upon a traditional American classic.

Whether a personal outing, couple’s date, family gathering or business meeting, Wow! Donuts & Drips brings people from all over the metroplex together for a unique and tasty donut and coffee experience. It also offers catering for small and big events, private event space rental and a design center that has lookbooks and creative inspiration for bringing visions to reality. Additionally, the shop has a rotating menu of seasonal and weekly donut flavors and offers an Elite membership program that provides exclusive offers and tastings for members. Its unique offerings and excellent service has earned the shop several accolades including the Best of Big D 2023 for the best doughnut category. Learn more by visiting www.wowdonutsanddrips.com.