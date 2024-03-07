Follies Opens at Garland Civic Theatre March 8

Facebook

Follies, a seven-time Tony Award® winning musical that opened over 50 years ago on Broadway, will be presented by Garland Civic Theatre March 8-24. The Garland Civic Theatre production features more than 30 talented and versatile professionals in the company.

The musical is directed by Patty Granville (who is also a featured performer) and David Tinney. GCTs Follies features a live band directed by Scott A. Eckert, who also provides musical direction for Garland Summer Musicals (GSM) and other equity organizations. Eckert will be assisted by Benjamin Barker. The all-star production team includes Kelly McCain as choreographer.

Follies Plot Synopsis

Follies tells the story of a group of Ziegfeld-style performers who reunite on the stage of their old theater one last time before it’s torn down. We meet Ben, Sally, Buddy, and Phyllis who have all chosen different paths and begin to examine their life choices – and their “follies.” They face their regrets and (literal) ghosts of the past.

As one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time, the Follies score features many of Stephen Sondheim’s most brilliant theatrical creations. Such iconic songs as I’m Still Here (sung by Granville), Broadway Baby, Losing My Mind, Waiting for the Girls Upstairs, and Beautiful Girls are featured.

Follies runs March 8-24 at the Granville Performing Arts Center in Garland. Tickets are available for purchase at garlandcivic.org or garlandarts.com.. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Directed by Patty Granville and David Tinney, with Musical Direction by Scott A. Eckert, and Choreography by Kelly McCain. Costumes for Follies are by Kerra Sims; Assistant Musical Direction by Benjamin Barker; Set Design by Joe Murdock and David Tinney; and Lighting by Lydia Sims. Cheryl Pellett is the Stage Manager/Producer.

Cast Members

Sally Plummer is played by Christine Phelan, Phyllis Stone by Whitney Golin, Carlotta Campion by Patty Granville, and Hattie Walker by Sally Soldo. Dan Servetnick plays Benjamin Stone, Steve Golin is Buddy Plummer, Doug Fowler is Dimitri Weismann, and Ken O’Reilly is Roscoe.

Also in the cast: Young Ben ( Bryson Morlan); Young Buddy, (Robbie Voigt); Young Sally,(DonnaMarie Knight); Young Phyllis, (Brooke Matthews); Young Carlotta/Sally (Adelina Clamser); and Young Stella/Margie, (Emma Triana). Stella Deems (Francine Simpson); Solange LaFitte, (Andi Allen); Heidi Schiller, (Barbara Doudt); Emily Whitman, (Bonnie Grugle); Sandra Crane, (Andrea Fernandez Tom); and Deedee West (Caroline Englestad).

Former Showgirl 1 ( BJ Austin); Former Showgirl 2,(Nancy Pistilli); Young Deedee, (Allison Larrea); Young Sandra, (AnnaGrace Smith); Young Emily/Showgirl, (Caitlin Miles); Young Heidi/Showgirl, (Evelyn Dumeer). Theodore Whitman, (Mark Hawkins); Kevin/Chorus, (Ryan Ramirez); and Waiter/Chorus (Devin Johnson) are also featured.

Follies is presented by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, with book by James Goldman and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and produced originally on Broadway by Harold Prince.