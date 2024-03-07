Cedar Hill ISD Announces STEM Teachers of the Year Finalists

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District announced its 12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) Teacher of the Year campus finalists.

The winner will be announced at the district’s Leadership & Service Ceremony on Thursday, May 9. The winning teacher will receive $10,000 – half to go toward their classroom and/or campus and half to go toward however they choose to use it.

The award was made possible through a #STEMSpired partnership with the Texas Instruments (TI) Foundation.

The inaugural STEM Teacher of the Year winner was Leslie Moore of Bessie Coleman Middle School, in 2022. She’s now at Cedar Hill High School.

Last year, Davie Moore of Collegiate Prep Elementary, no relation to Leslie Moore, was named STEM Teacher of the Year.

· Bessie Coleman – Carlece Jackson

· Cedar Hill High School – Dr. Aisha Meeks

· Collegiate Academy & High School – Kennedy Lemons

· Collegiate Prep Elementary – Krystal Rising

· Highlands Elementary – Cynthia Bauter

· High Pointe Elementary – Tiffany Anderson

· Lake Ridge Elementary – Danika Vallier

· Permenter Middle School – Barimah Amoo-Asante

· Plummer Elementary – Lashcoka Thompson

· Waterford Oaks Elementary – Chantelle Brinson