Wilson Leeman Pape Visitation Set for Friday

Wilson Leeman Pape, 83, of Barry, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 7, 2022. Leeman was born in Ballinger, Texas on February 27, 1939 to Arnis Wilson Pape and Lella Mae Pape. Leeman married Annita Rains on June 19, 1960 in Portales, NM.

Leeman was the oldest son of a circuit riding preacher with 8 younger brothers, 1 older and 3 younger sisters. He came to know Christ as his personal savior as a young boy and spent his entire life living a Christian example for his siblings and children, in his business dealings, in churches and within the communities in which he lived.

As one example of his lifelong integrity, when he chose to start his own company, to avoid competing with his former employer, he moved his family from Portales to DeSoto Texas. He loved the outdoors, raising cattle, photography, fishing, and hunting. He and Annita moved to Barry Texas in 2001 to be closer to his ranch and cattle operation and began serving in the Corsicana community as he did everywhere he lived.

He was a Lion, a Gideon, a prayer warrior and a Christian life counselor for multitudes of pastors, teachers, fathers, sons, and friends. He served Northside Baptist for several years in multiple roles including several years as Deacon Chair. He had a servant’s heart and loved to sing, play his guitar, and share his faith. He was passionate about spreading God’s word and served many roles while a Gideon.

He is survived by his wife Annita; children Judi Wilson (Jerry), Stephen Pape (Becky), DeAnne Wilson (Philip), and Candace Pape-Macedo. Grandchildren Joei Shermer (Matt), Jami Potts (Jason), Jeni Wilson, Jared Wilson, Jordan Wilson, Joshua Pape (Ashlie), Stephanie Courtney (Braden), Timothy Pape (Ashlyn), Elise, Audrey, & Hannah Wilson; Marcella, Maiza, & Mason Macedo. Great Grandchildren Wilson, Delaney, Addison, Braden, Carson, Kynsee, Sadie, Luke, Noah, Levi, Scarlett, Ruby, and Cayden. Brothers Jack Pape (Sylvia), Earl Pape (Irene), David Pape (Carol), Isaac Pape (Pam), Paul Pape (Barb), West Pape (Lucena), Philip Pape (Diana), Jessie Pape (Sandy). Sisters Mae Wofford, Mary Ryan (David), Laura Robbins (Richard). Sister-in-laws Evelyn Gordon, Pat Rains, and Billie Rains and a host of extended family.

Each year for over 30 years Leeman purchased and read a new Bible and then gave it to someone he loved along with a challenge for them to read it as well. In memory of Leeman, the family would encourage donations to Gideon’s International to help support the continued distribution of God’s Word.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 15th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held 10:00am Saturday, July 16th at Northside Baptist Church with Bro Daniel Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Dresden Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.griffin-roughton.com

Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home