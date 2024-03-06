White Rhino Coffee Shops Roll Across North Texas

Facebook

White Rhino Coffee Shops are on a roll, spreading their locally roasted craft coffees and other goodies all across North Texas. The original White Rhino Coffee Shop was founded in 2007 in Cedar Hill by former City Councilman Chris Parvin. The concept proved so popular, Parvin kept adding more locations (including Mansfield, Midlothian and Waxahachie in our area). White Rhino Coffee Shop #14 opened March 1 in McKinney.

“With multiple openings last year and now three already this year, things have been moving quickly for White Rhino, but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” said White Rhino founder Chris Parvin. “We’re always excited to enter new markets and to convert our neighbors into customers, and it’s a privilege that we take seriously. We’re ready to bring our high-quality drinks, food and friendly service to the good people of McKinney.”

I stopped by the original White Rhino on Beltline Road in Cedar Hill today to congratulate new Shop Manager Blake Davis, and chat about the new spring menu. He brought samples of the featured items, including the Lemon Rose Loaf, Cherry Brown Butter Bar, and Violet Blueberry Pop Tart. Featured spring drinks included a Lavender Haze London Fog, Hibiscus Passion Cloud Cooler, and Cherry Vanilla Latte.

White Rhino Spring Menu Offers

These new spring menu items live up to their colorful descriptions, starting with the lovely Lavender Haze London Fog: a delicious combo of blueberry rooibos tea, blackberry and lavender syrups and oat milk. Other special drinks include the Hibiscus-Passion Cloud Cooler: a refreshing blend of hibiscus tea, apricot cold foam, and passionfruit syrup; and Cherry Vanilla Latte: cherry, vanilla, espresso, and milk create this rich and comforting latte. While they were all refreshing, the iced Latte was my favorite of the three. It’s a not-too-sweet but oh-so-yummy drink I’d happily order again and again.

The special spring foods have lots of berry and floral ingredients, including the Cherry Brown Butter Bar. A chewy brown butter bar, layered with dried cherries, topped with cinnamon streusel and drizzled with white chocolate. Lemon Rose Loaf is a moist lemon loaf soaked in a lemon rose syrup and topped with a lemon rose glaze and dried rose petals for an extra touch of color. The good-tasting and pretty Violet Blueberry Pop Tart is a flaky pop tart pastry filled with blueberry violet jam and vanilla cream cheese, topped with a white chocolate violet glaze, and sprinkled with edible lavender and violet flowers.

Classic fan favorites that are always available on all White Rhino Coffee Shop menus include craft coffees, expresso drinks, and lattes—all served hot or iced. They also offer freshly made food items ranging from avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches, croissants, muffins, and cookies. For more information, including additional locations and menus, please visit whiterhinocoffee.com.