BBB Releases 2023 Scam Tracker Risk Report

Better Business Bureau is a proud partner of the Federal Trade Commission’s National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), a time to help people understand their consumer rights and avoid frauds and scams. To commemorate NCPW, March 3rd-9th, Better Business Bureau released its 2023 Scam Tracker Risk Report.

According to the report, investment scams, including those involving cryptocurrency, are now the riskiest scam type. More than 80 percent of people targeted by this scam type reported losing money to BBB Scam Tracker. It also had the second-highest median dollar loss at $3,800.

Investment scams take many forms, including pressure to purchase, trade, or store digital assets (cryptocurrency) with fraudulent exchanges.

Employment scam reports remained the second riskiest scam type in 2023. Reports increased 54.2% from the year before. Employment scams had a median dollar loss of $1,995, significantly higher than the overall median dollar loss of $100 reported for all scam types.

Online purchase (shopping) scams dropped from the riskiest scam type for the first time since 2019, landing at number 3 on the list. This year, 41.9% of scams submitted to BBB Scam Tracker were online purchase scams, and 82.6% reported losing money. The median dollar lost for this scam dropped from $100 in 2022 to $71 in 2023.

Key findings of the report include: