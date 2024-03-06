Claude Mathis Named 2023 THSCA Coach of the Year

Facebook

SAN MARCOS, TX- The THSCA and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance announce Claude Mathis

as the 2023 THSCA Football Coach of the Year. This award recognizes coaches for their

exemplary achievements in their 2023-24 UIL seasons. Desoto High School earned the 6A

Division 2 State Championship and finished with a 16-0 season record.

“Coach Mathis led his team to excellence this past season, and we are thrilled that we can

recognize his positive impact on his athletes and the school community,” said Joe Martin, the

Executive Director of the THSCA. “Texas has the best coaches in the nation, and the THSCA

Coach of the Year program allows us to highlight the best of the best.”

“Coach Mathis is a coach who wants to be more than an Xs and Os guy,” said Coach Kerry

Sweeney, assistant coach at Desoto High School. “He is a great academic coach who will

collaborate and help any student to develop academic goals and help students with college

admissions, grants, and various scholarship opportunities.”

THSCA members are offered a chance to nominate a head coach for the Coach of the Year

award after the state championships in each sport. Nominations are reviewed and chosen by the

THSCA Awards Committee, which is comprised of athletic directors representing all areas of

Texas.

Coach Mathis was notified and presented with a plaque in a ceremony on his campus today.

Coach of the Year winners will also be recognized through social media, Texas Coach magazine, and at the general meeting at the 2024 THSCA Convention in San Antonio.

About the Texas High School Coaches Association

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) is the principal advocate and

leadership organization for Texas high school coaches. The THSCA provides the

highest quality representation, education, and services to Texas High School coaches

and affiliate members by enhancing the professionalism of coaches and the schools they

represent. The mission statement is simply this: To help and serve Texas high school

coaches as they work to help and serve student-athletes. “HELPING COACHES HELP

KIDS.” For more information on THSCA, visit www.thsca.com

About Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation

The mission of the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation is to develop funds

from a broad range of donors to provide professional education programs that will

strengthen, reinforce, and enhance professionalism in high school coaches throughout the

state of Texas. These programs provide instructional material and training in character

development to coaches in Texas at both the high school and middle school levels. They

can directly impact the lives of over 1.5 million student-athletes each year. The two

established events are the Texas Coaches Leadership Summit and the R.O.C.K. Mentoring

Workshop.