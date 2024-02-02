Warm Up With These Après-ski cocktails

Facebook

Even though I prefer the warmer weather, I’m sitting here daydreaming about the majestic beauty of snow-covered peaks, a warm crackling fire, and the memories made following a day on the slopes. Since there doesn’t seem to be a ski trip in my future this season, I’ll just shake up a few après cocktails and imagine I’m in a chalet with a mountain view, a well-stocked bar, and the love of my life.

Who needs fresh powder when you can have a perfectly balanced blend of spirits and mixers? Well, besides everyone with a sense of adventure, that is. Cheers to living vicariously through my drink while secretly plotting my great escape to the mountains

Shaun White said, “It’s officially the best time of the year – snowboarding season. There’s no better way to end a day on the mountain than with some après. When I can’t be in Park City snowboarding into the Saloon, I love to keep High West Double Rye on hand so I can mix up my favorite cocktail, an Old Fashioned with a little bit of a twist. The perfect winter sip. Cheers!”

Shaun’s Slopeside Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

● 1/3 oz Cinnamon Syrup

● Barspoon Ginger Syrup

● 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

● 3/4 oz Apple Brandy

● 1 1/2 oz High West Double Rye!

Directions: Combine ingredients in a rocks glass with cubed ice and stir until chilled. Garnish with apple wedges.

If you’re ever in Park City, make sure to stop by the High West Saloon Restaurant to enjoy a delicious meal and taste some of their whiskeys.

Espresso Martini from Fierce & Kind

Espresso Martini Soufflé with a Raspberry-Cacao Powder Heart

For the martini

1.25 oz. Fierce & Kind Vodka

1 oz. espresso or cold brew

.75 oz. Mario’s Hard Espresso

.25 oz. simple syrup

1 pinch of salt

For the foam

1 egg white

2 oz. water

1 oz. espresso or cold crew chilled (not a liqueur)

1 tsp white sugar

For the powder heart

1 cup freeze dried raspberries

2 teaspoons of cacao powder

Directions:

Make the foam: Add egg white, sugar, water, chilled espresso and ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Shake for 30 seconds. Remove the ice, then shake again for 30 seconds. Pour the foam into a straight-walled martini glass. Place the glass into the fridge while you prep the cocktail.

Make the cocktail: Add vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, simple syrup and salt to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice then shake hard for 30 seconds. Poke a hole in the center of the foam using a straw. Carefully pour your martini mix into the hole. Your soufflé will rise up over the edge of the glass!

Make the Raspberry Cacao Powder: Pulverize freeze-dried raspberries in a food processor. Mix in the cacao powder. Dust over a heart-shaped stencil to add a little more love to your Fierce & Kind espresso martini!

“The Espresso Martini has been having such a moment, it’s always fun to find a unique take on it. This one combines the Dalgona coffee to create a special moment with a bit of extra wow factor. The magic of the rising souffle sends a clear message that you’ve prepared something special for your special someone.” – Veronica Correa, Mixologist at Fierce & Kind.

Fierce & Kind is a minority- and woman-founded, impact-driven, Double-Platinum award-winning spirits brand with a rapidly growing presence in bottleshops, national retail chains, and restaurants and bars. Their spirits include a 86 proof Straight Bourbon ($55) and a six-time distilled American Vodka ($35), both serving as the perfect base for any casual cocktail. An impact-driven brand, Fierce & Kind donates 25% of profits to its sister foundation, The Fierce & Kind Equity Foundation.

Founder Basem Harb began formulating his next venture and passion project during the pandemic—a company that brought award-winning spirits to the market and that would impact the way they serve society by the way they do business. Co-Founder Cyndi Smith joined the company soon after to help build and grow the market, starting in their hometown of San Diego, California.

Apple Cider Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz Flecha Azul Anejo Tequila

2oz apple cider

1oz lime juice

1oz Triple sec

½oz agave syrup

Rim

1 teaspoon white granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

Directions: Rim the glass by running a lime wedge over the lip. On a separate shallow plate, combine cinnamon sugar and salt. Dip glass. Fill the glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, add cocktail ingredients. Shake well. Garnish and serve.