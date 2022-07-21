Michael Jarrett Posthumously Awarded Dream Builder Award

Facebook

Award presented by Texas Trust Credit Union at Downtown Arlington Management Corporation meeting

ARLINGTON, Texas – July 21, 2022 – Michael Jarrett – “the Senator,” as he was affectionately called by those who knew him – was honored today posthumously with the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation’s (DAMC) Dream Builder Award.

Jarrett’s business legacy is firmly established in the successful revitalization of downtown Arlington. He raised millions of dollars over the years for Arlington charities and civic groups and led the campaign to fund the city’s economic development corporation, which fueled the growth of the city of Arlington

Jarrett passed away in December 2021 at the age of 72. He was a devoted husband and father and a friend to everyone he met.

Numerous community organizations benefited from Jarrett’s servant leadership, including Arlington ISD Education Foundation, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Advisory Council for the Salvation Army, Arlington Downtown Rotary Club, and the DAMC.

Jarrett had a 51-year career in banking and was known to be a problem solver. He most recently held the position of president of the Worthington National Bank in Arlington, where he served for more than 10 years.

“It is an honor to present the Dream Builder Award to Michael’s family,” said Maggie Campbell, President and CEO of the Downtown Management Arlington Corporation. “Michael played a pivotal role here in Arlington. He was a phenomenal business person who loved people and the community where he lived.”

Campbell added, “Michael led by example and left a monumental legacy for us to build upon so that Arlington will continue on as the American Dream City.”

Jarrett’s wife, Teresa, and his two daughters, Melanie Jarrett and Lesley Hagan, accepted the Dream Builder award. It was presented by Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union, during the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation’s annual meeting.

This marks the seventh year of the Dream Builder award, which was conceived by Texas Trust Credit Union.

Jarrett is the first to receive the Dream Builder award posthumously. Previous award winners were former Mayor Jeff Williams, Tom Cravens, Lana Wolff, Terry Bertrand, Patti Diou, and Ryan Dodson.

About Downtown Arlington

Downtown Arlington is a 501-c3 non-profit organization that forges alliances between property owners, businesses, residents and the City of Arlington to improve, enhance and promote Downtown Arlington. Downtown Arlington is also the steward of the Arlington Cultural District.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 133,000 members. With assets of more than $1.8 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.