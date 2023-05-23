VNL 2023: Everything you need to know

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Where will VNL 2023 be held?

Volleyball Nations League 2023 will be held in 12 different countries on four different continents. The women’s Final Round will be hosted in Arlington, Texas. Three-time VNL champions USA will host the women’s VNL Finals for the first time.

What are the VNL 2023 host cities?

The following cities will welcome VNL 2023 matches for women:

Antalya, Türkiye

Arlington, USA

Bangkok, Thailand

Brasilia, Brazil

Hong Kong, China

Nagoya, Japan

Suwon, Korea

Volleyball Nations League 2023: full schedule

When is VNL 2023?

The women’s VNL 2023 will start on May 30, 2023. The trophy and the medals will be handed to the winners on July 16, 2023 in Arlington.

Who will compete in VNL 2023?

As usual, VNL 2023 will feature 16 women’s national teams, including a newcomers, the teams that won the Volleyball Challenger Cup in 2022 and earned a promotion to VNL 2023 – the women’s national team of Croatia.

Women: Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Thailand, Türkiye, United States

What is the tournament format?

The tournament format will be the same as in 2022. The 16 teams will play 12 games each during the three competition weeks of the Preliminary Phase collecting wins and points towards the general Preliminary Phase standings. The Final Round hosts and the seven best placed teams among the remaining participants will qualify for the quarterfinals to be played over two competition days during the Finals week and to be followed by the two semifinals, the bronze medal match and the gold medal final.

VNL 2023 key dates

May 30 – June 4: Women’s Preliminary Phase Week 1 in Antalya and Nagoya

June 13 – June 18: Women’s Preliminary Phase Week 2 in Hong Kong and Brasilia

June 27 – July 2: Women’s Preliminary Phase Week 3 in Suwon and Bangkok

July 12 – July 16: Women’s Final Round in Arlington

One key player for each women’s team

Brazil: Ana Carolina Da Silva

Bulgaria: Zhana Todorova

Canada: Kiera Van Ryk

China: Li Yingying

Croatia: Samanta Fabris

Dominican Republic: Yonkaira Paola Pena Isabel

Germany: Anna Pogany

Italy: Paola Egonu

Japan: Sarina Koga

Korea: Park Jeongah

Netherlands: Juliet Lohuis

Poland: Joanna Wolosz

Serbia: Jovana Stevanovic

Thailand: Pimpichaya Kokram

Türkiye: Eda Erdem

United States: Kelsey Robinson

Our ticket sales are now in full swing, and we are thrilled to offer an exceptional opportunity to experience the most highly anticipated event of the year. Click here to access all the necessary information and purchase your tickets.

Follow us on social!

Watch all Volleyball World matches live or on-demand on VBTV