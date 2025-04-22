Radici Expands to Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral

Facebook

Popular Italian restaurant Radici expands to Grand Prairie, opening the second location for celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley’s purpose-driven hospitality group, T2D Concepts. Their Italian concept, Radici (meaning “Roots” in Italian), opened its second location in the thriving EpicCentral entertainment district on April 15.

T2D Concepts brings their culinary vision to EpicCentral following the successful launch of Radici in Farmer’s Branch last May. Radici’s menu is a reflection of Chef Derry’s early career cooking in Italian kitchens, her extensive travels throughout Italy, and the love she has for Italy’s diverse regional cuisine. At the heart of Radici is a dedication to tradition, featuring fresh, house-made pastas crafted daily in an open kitchen—centered around a wood-fired grill.

Radici Chef/Owner Tiffany Derry

“Italian food has played a big role in both my professional and personal culinary journey, and it has been so exciting to bring this concept to life over the last year, and now bring it to even more people,” said Derry. “I can’t wait to become part of the Grand Prairie community and serve up my style of Italian cooking while creating some fun, memorable experience around the table.”

Foley, who oversees guest experience and atmosphere design, has crafted a warm and inviting space framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and rich burgundy hues—featuring even his own artwork. Foley’s childhood was inspired by his mother’s roots in Balvano, Italy. At the heart of the main dining room is a striking vertical green wall, created in partnership with Queen’s Floral Design + Events, symbolizing Radici’s journey and growth. Thoughtfully designed to host private events and special occasions, the space offers the perfect setting for everything from wedding celebrations to corporate gatherings.

Tom Foley of T2D Concepts

“Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences, where every detail—from the dishes to the design—tells a story,” said Foley. “We’ve crafted a space that feels inviting, where guests can gather, celebrate, and create new traditions around our table. We’re thrilled to open our second location and bring the Grand Prairie community a true taste of Italy and our heartfelt hospitality.”

Radici originally opened in Farmers Branch in the spring of 2024 and has been included on Texas Monthly’s “Best New Restaurants in 2025” list. Radici is located at 2979 State Hwy 161 in Grand Prairie. The restaurant is open for service Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m. For more information or to book a table, visit radiciwoodfiredgrill.com. Follow Radici on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

T2D Concepts is the hospitality group behind Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table, Radici, and ‘Shef Tiffany (spice and apparel line) founded on passion, principle, and purpose. Fueled by a spirit of service and a deep-rooted hunger to drive social change, Co-Founders Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley aim to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry through the power of good food and meaningful dialogue around the table. For more information, visit t2dconcepts.com.