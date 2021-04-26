Serious Pizza In Ft. Worth Now Hiring

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Serious Pizza Ft. Worth Location To Open In May

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 26, 2021) – As the 13th largest city in the U.S., it only makes sense for Fort Worth to have some seriously BIG pizza.

That’s why Serious Pizza – best known for its “Seriously Large” 30” pies – is gearing up to make its Fort Worth debut in May. Located at 2728 West 7th St., Serious Pizza Fort Worth will feature the brand’s over the top experience with giant pies, killer merch and more.

To help execute its upbeat, welcoming vibe, Serious Pizza is seeking up to 30 individuals for multiple positions, including line cooks, hosts, pizza runners, dough throwers and dish washers. Interested candidates can apply online at seriouspizza.com.

“We fell in love with Serious Pizza and acquired it in 2019,” said Imran Sheikh, Founding Partner & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “We remodeled and reopened the flagship location earlier this year with an experience that has as much size and personality as our pies. It soon became clear how many fans of Serious Pizza there were across the metroplex, most notably in Fort Worth, so we immediately started looking for a location there. Situated on West 7th, Serious Pizza Fort Worth will be easily accessible from downtown, the cultural district and walking distance from the bustling West 7thentertainment area. Since we are serving food until 3 a.m. on weekends, we hope to be a big hit with pizza lovers all day and into the late-night. Now, we need to hire a talented team that’s as serious about providing incredible service as we are. We can’t wait to make our Fort Worth debut next month!”

When the new 3,029-square-foot restaurant opens in May, it will feature a vibrant experience as soon as guests walk through the door. The space will feel open, with expansive seating and a patio. Screens will show everything from major live sporting events to retro movies and comedic video clips, with music specially curated to create a chill vibe. Plus, new lifestyle-focused merchandise will be worn by all staff members and will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit seriouspizza.com.

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of DFW’s best restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Stirr, an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; Vidorra, also with locations in Dallas and Addison, that offers Mexican flavors, a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience; Citizen, a high energy nightlife concept and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and celebrities; Serious Pizza, a New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the largest pies in DFW; and Dirty Bones, an expansive sports bar and chicken wing joint with its flagship location on Crocket St. in Fort Worth. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com.

