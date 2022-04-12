USPS Is Hosting Virtual Job Fair

Facebook

USPS will be hosting a virtual hiring fair on Thursday, April 14, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m

NORTH DALLAS — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. We have, for over 245 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. USPS is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service in your local community. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

USPS will be hosting a virtual hiring fair on Thursday, April 14, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for job opportunities in the Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Irving and Grand Prairie, Texas area.

To attend the ZOOM virtual job fair scan the QR Code with your camera phone (simply open the camera on your smart phone and hover over the QR code).

08:00am –10:00am

Meeting ID: 160 739 4754

Password: 322541

Employment Requirements: