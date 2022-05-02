Hawaiian Falls: Moms & Grandmothers Free Opening Weekend Sat. & Sun. May 7 – 8

Facebook

2022 Hawaiian Falls Opening Weekend

As Hawaiian Falls prepares to open the waterparks for the summer, they will process season passes from 4 pm – 7 pm Monday May 2 thru Thursday May 5, May 9 – 12; and again Wednesday May 18 – Thursday May 19 in Roanoke and Mansfield.

Summer temperatures are on the way to our area with the forecast predicting 90 degree weather on Saturday and Sunday. So, it’s the perfect time to break out of the house and take Mom and Grandma to Hawaiian Falls to cool off in the waves.

“We’re putting the finishing touches on our parks as we get ready to host families for a great summer,” said Hawaiian Falls Managing Director Ryan Forson. “We’ve spent more than $1 million on improvements on our Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco parks. Guests will enjoy more shade, seating, and private cabanas. We’re also introducing new food and beverage options at each park. Of course, we will continue to allow coolers inside the parks for a nominal fee. Factory sealed water bottles are allowed at no charge, and complimentary ice water is always available at our snack stands.”

The family friendly waterparks are offering complimentary admission into Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco Saturday, May 7 and Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, for all mothers and grandmothers when accompanied by a child with a Big Kahuna day ticket or a season pass. If Mom or Grandma already has a 2022 season pass, she can invite one guest in free without having to use one of her Buddy Passes. Kids 2 and under are always free.

The Hawaiian Falls 2022 season pass offers a summer-long staycation for the entire family to embrace the refreshing pools, adventurous waterslides, lazy rivers, play structures for the little ones and special events and activities for everyone in the family. The season pass gets passholders all three parks with over 60 attractions. A season pass pays for itself in just two visits and features exclusive benefits and incredible value. The current season pass offers expire May 8.

Currently, the My Island Pass is only $69.99 and includes two (2) “Bring a Friend Free” tickets (over $70 value); 20% off food & beverages all summer; access to Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco parks; early entry to the parks (30 minutes before opening) and a special walk-up rate of $50 for private cabanas (while supplies last.)

For added benefits, guests can purchase the Pineapple Pass. It offers ALL the perks of the My Island PassPLUS an extra two (2) “Bring a Friend Free Twilight” tickets for use after 4 p.m.; and 25% off food & beverages, totaling more than $200 in value.

More information about Hawaiian Falls, including hours, directions, attractions, tickets and season passes, visit hfalls.com.