Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies.

The operation was successful in that, a total of eight (😎 adult predators were identified; five (5) arrested and booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center, Waxahachie, Texas. Arrests warrants were issued for the three (3) suspects who were not apprehended during the operation.

Sheriff Brad Norman applauds the commitment, attention to detail, and the devotion from the fine law enforcement personnel and agencies who worked to identify and capture these child predators: Texas Department of Public Safety, Midlothian Police Department, Waxahachie Police Department, Ennis Police Department, Irving Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, The Department of Family and Protective Services – Ellis County (CPS), Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Ellis County & District Attorney’s Office. All working equally with one goal; to target sexual predators and combat human trafficking.