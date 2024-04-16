Two Bourbon-Fueled Events featuring Garrison Brothers Founder and Master Distiller on May 1, 2024

Are you a huge fan of Garrison Brothers bourbon? Maybe you love bourbon but haven’t tried Garrison Brothers yet, well here are two great events happening in Dallas on May 1.
Chamberlain’s Steakhouse Cigar Lounge is hosting a free event that is open to the public on May 1, 2024.
6P-8P, Wednesday May 1.
https://www.cigarloungeatchamberlains.com/
5330 Belt Line Rad, Dallas 75254
Join us for a cigar pairing event at Chamberlain’s Steak and Chop House with Dan Garrison. This event is free and open to the public. Experience the perfect match with the pairings of:
Garrison Brothers Small Batch
-Paired with Ashton Symmetry Belicoso Cigar
Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Bourbon
-Paired with the AVO Syncro Toro Cigar
Discover the perfect harmony between fine cigars and Garrison Brothers Bourbon as you indulge in an unforgettable sensory experience.
____________________
Garrison Brothers Bartender Face Off
Local Yocal
6:00PM – 8:00PM
350 E Louisiana St suite a McKinney Texas 75069
Hosted by Master Distiller Donnis Todd
Featuring: Garrison Brothers Bourbon samples, exclusive cocktails, complimentary bites and passed apps. Plus a chance to win CJ Cup Byron Nelson tickets!
Tickets: $50/person
https://www.prekindle.com/event/77543-bartender-competition-mckinney