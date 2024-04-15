DeSoto to Host Job Fair to Help Employers

DeSoto Works! Job Fair marketing
CALL FOR EMPLOYERS
ATTENTION DESOTO EMPLOYERS: Are you in need of employees for your business?
Mark your calendars for the DeSoto Works! Job Fair on May 22, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm at Disciple Central Community Church.
With over 400 eager job seekers, this event is your opportunity to find the perfect fit for your business.
Secure your spot now by registering at
[desotoworksemployerregistration.eventbrite.com]
This event is hosted by the City of DeSoto, DeSoto Economic Development Corporation, DeSoto Area Chamber and Disciple Central Community Church, and powered by Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.
Let’s build a thriving community together! For more information, email prosperity@dc3online.org.