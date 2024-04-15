DeSoto to Host Job Fair to Help Employers

Facebook

DeSoto Works! Job Fair marketing

CALL FOR EMPLOYERS

ATTENTION DESOTO EMPLOYERS: Are you in need of employees for your business?

Mark your calendars for the DeSoto Works! Job Fair on May 22, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm at Disciple Central Community Church.

With over 400 eager job seekers, this event is your opportunity to find the perfect fit for your business.

Secure your spot now by registering at

[desotoworksemployerregistration.eventbrite.com]

This event is hosted by the City of DeSoto, DeSoto Economic Development Corporation, DeSoto Area Chamber and Disciple Central Community Church, and powered by Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.

Let’s build a thriving community together! For more information, email prosperity@dc3online.org.