DSO Presents Free Parks Concert Series for Summer

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is bringing back the annual Symphony in the City Parks Concert series this summer. These free, family-friendly concerts are open to the public, presented in Dallas-area parks starting May 30. Assistant Conductor Maurice Cohn will lead the DSO in programs featuring light classics, patriotic tunes and other popular fare.

DSO Parks Concerts

The 2022 Parks Concerts kick off with a Memorial Day concert and fireworks display at Flag Pole Hill Park on May 30. The DSO will appear at Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff on June 3, and Campbell Green Park in Far North Dallas on June 8. The final DSO Parks Concert of the season will be at Paul Quinn College on June 9. The DSO concerts all begin at 8:15 p.m.

“We are proud to serve the Dallas community and see our neighbors at the annual Parks Concerts,” said Kim Noltemy, Dallas Symphony Orchestra President & CEO. “The DSO enjoys the opportunity to perform for everyone around the city and share the experience of great music.”

This year’s Parks Concerts will feature Dallas-based singer Albion Josiah. A Midwest native, Albion Josiah has been deemed a vocal prodigy among many. His musical inclination is inherited from a family line rich with musical gifts and talents of vocalists, musicians and musical directors. Albion has been featured at celebrity charity events across national and international tours, most notably classical training and performance tours of Italy, Rome, Pisa, Viarregio and Vienna, and of Tokyo and Hiroshima, Japan.

Albion Josiah Founds Musaic

In 2018, Josiah founded Musaic, a non-profit organization developed to expose and educate low income and minority communities in formal and classical performance and visual arts. Albion Josiah’s commitment to his musical work is fed by his passion for spiritual and emotional uplift, cultural awareness and entertainment across social, political and ideological boundaries.

The 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Symphony in the City Parks Concerts are sponsored by Methodist Dallas Medical Center and supported by the Office of Arts & Culture, City of Dallas. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit dallassymphony.org.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Fabio Luisi, presents world-class orchestral music at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, one of the world’s top-rated concert halls. As the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts, and innovative multi-media presentations