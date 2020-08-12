Travel Trends: Mendocino County Reopens To Visitors

Visit Mendocino & Explore The Outdoors

If you are thinking of a place to get away before the school year begins, Mendocino County in California has reopened to visitors. In fact, much time has gone into the reopening and folks in Mendocino said they not are not only doing their part for health and safety, but also reminding visitors to do the same.

Masks are mandatory to be worn while visiting when not eating and drinking. People are also reminded to stay at least six feet away from other guests while visiting.

With a selection of outdoor activities in this part of California, the tourism office said they have many suggestions for things to do for families.

Here are a few recommended places to stay

Fort Bragg’s Noyo River encourages visitors to stay and play at the Novo Harbor Inn & Restaurant with views of the working harbor below. There is a Novo Meander Experience for two with kayaking on the Novo River and a three-night stay. You will see harbor seals, large sea lions, river otters and many coastal birds during your trip.

The inn has refurbished and updated rooms with still discernible features left by the Norwegian shipbuilders at the inn. For dinner, you can dine outdoors overlooking the river and boat docks.

The Noyo Meander Experience special offer is available now through Labor Day weekend – noyoharborinn.com.

Try the Little River Inn if you are into stargazing. The Stargazing Family Fun Package offers the chance to see the night sky minus the light pollution in a big city. The package also comes with a blanket and hot cocoa and by day you can hike Van Damme State Park or stay at the Inn and explore the manicured gardens. The Inn is appropriate for any budget and all rooms offer ocean views.

The resort also has an Audubon-certified golf course, regulation tennis courts, a spa and an award-winning restaurant that is currently serving diners in the heated garden area or at the ocean-view picnics tables set up in the front of the property. The Stargazing Family Fun Package includes two nights lodging and all there is no bad room. Available year-round – www.littleriverinn.com.

Big River Bonfire Package

If a beach experience with a bonfire is what you are looking for the Brewery Gulch Inn is a must. The Big River Bonfire Package is on a mostly deserted beach and there are always marshmallows to toast. As darkness falls and the stars begin their dance across the sky, a warm bonfire crackles, custom-built by the inn’s dedicated Fanner of the Flame. Included in this package are all the fixin’s for s’mores; beach chairs; a beach blanket; a Bluetooth speaker; and Northern California’s version of the Map to the Stars. The property also includes three acres of mature pines and redwoods, wooded glens, wetland ponds, and gardens. Available year-round – www.brewerygulchinn.com.

For an adventure you will not forget the California Western Railroad’s Skunk Train is a 135-year heritage train that takes visitors deep into ancient Redwood forests. They also offer railbikes for use specially designed to run in-between trains and sit securely on the tracks, allowing passengers to enjoy the redwoods in a peaceful, quiet, and highly personal way, observing trees that are more than 1,000 years old. In fact, the Skunk Train offers the only experience in the United States where riders can enjoy electric-powered railbikes. www.skunktrain.com.

Save

Comments

comments