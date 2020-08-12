Police Blotter: July 6 to August 2, 2020

Cedar Hill Police Blotter

Nicole Chyanne Pina was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 28 Gemini on July 6

Ladedrick Dmahryae Timms was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon, possession drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, failed to maintain financial responsibility/no liability insurance at 302 Venus Court on July 6

Alexis Demoin Millikin was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 748 Merrill Drive on July 9

Davarion Micah Johnson was arrested on charges of carrying weapon and driving while intoxicated at 9601 Forest Lane, Dallas on July 17

Christopher Michael Thorman was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 418 Dawson Circle, Grand Prairie on July 18

Gary Cortez Miles was arrested on charges of assault – offensive contact at 324 W Little Creek Road on July 18

Lonnie Earl Bisor Taylor was arrested on charges of assault impede breath/circulation at 813 Windswept Drive on July 19

Devonta Jarrell Stanford was arrested on charges of assault – offensive contact at 1113 Chestnut Lane on July 21

Herbert Hunter Jr. was arrested on charges of assault – offensive contact at 231 Indian Trail on July 21

Kenneth Ray Jefferson Jr. was arrested on charges of assault – offensive contact at 131 Halifax Drive on July 21

Alexis Demoin Millikin was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 748 Merrill Drive on July 23

Kenneth Dwight Smith was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 2211 Housley Drive, Dallas on July 25

Anita Verkay Forbes was arrested on charges of assault against individual at 481 Weaver Street on July 27

Junnell Devor Wright was arrested on charges of assault impede breath circulation at 2635 Wells Court on July 28

Katelyn Alexandria Gowan was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 402 ½ South Anglin Street, Cleburne on July 30

Michael Daon Dukes Jr. was arrested on charges of possession drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying weapon at 605 Garfield Road on August 2

DeSoto Police Blotter

Thomas Eugene Daniels was arrested on charges of warrant arrest – outside agency and assault – family violence (offensive contact) on July 8

Kelvin Jerome Rayson was arrested on charges of fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and assault causes bodily injury at 2400 Bolton Boone Drive on July 8

Fanika Leanika Simmons was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 2627 Wilhurt Aveue, Dallas on July 9

Flodaeshai Sharmaine Black was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1132 Joanna Avenue on July 9

Kendrick Derall Taylor was arrested on charges of assault by threats – family violence at 1141 Devonshire Drive on July 9

Justin Rufus Conley was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by felon and aggravated robbery at 415 Coldtown Lane, Dallas on July 10

Leroy Joseph Lewis Jr. was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 3034 Stonycroft Drive, Lancaster July 10

Nakima Regina Cole was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 1925 Bosque Drive, Garland on July 10

Lamoin Campbell was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1449 David Avenue on July 10

Pamela D Johnson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 1240 Estate Lane on July 11

Michael Jerome Dye was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 520 North Hampton Road on July 11

Missing July 13 to 19, July 20 to 26 and July 27 to August 2

Duncanville Police Blotter

Lanell Hunt was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 1728 E Ohio Avenue, Dallas on July 6

David McGinnis was arrested on charges of injury/child/elderly/disabled reckless at 326 Shorewood Drive on July 6

Angelo Meza Jr. was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation intend other felony at 4811 Duncanville Road on July 7

Alexander Gomez was arrested on charges of burglary of building, theft <$2,500 2/more previous convictions X 2 at 1102 Oriole Boulevard on July 7

Sidney Ashby was arrested on charges of assault family/household member at 3041 Sunnyvale Street, Dallas on July 9

Jennifer Campos was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 607 Wren Avenue on July 10

Xylana Johnson was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family at 1119 Green Hills Road on July 13

Chrystal Hailey was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 800 Link Drive on July 16

Sergio Sandoval was arrested on charges of interfere with emergency required for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family at 1201 Saturn Drive, Cedar Hill on July 19

Juan Diaz was arrested on charges of assault offensive contact and evading arrest detention at 606 Little Creek Drive on July 21

Ebony Sykes was arrested on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm at 3020 Bickers Street, Dallas on July 25

William Fernandez Narro was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 910 Sims Street on July 26

Michael Limones was arrested on charges of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury at 307 S Alexander Avenue on July 28

Montrice Richardson was arrested on charges of injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm at 3216 Chihuahua Avenue, Dallas on July 28

Edwards Gallegos was arrested on charges of violation of state attorney filed protective order, assault causes bodily injury, indecency with child/sexual conduct, assault causes bodily injury and injury child/disabled elderly at 646 E Fairmeadows Drive on July 29

Antwan Turner was arrested on charges of indecency with child/sexual conduct at 314 N Greenstone Lane on July 30

Glenn Heights Police Blotter

Constantino Bautista Garcia was arrested on charges of DWI at 100 Stone Creek on July 12

Joseph Phillips Jr. was arrested on charges of assault at 700 Shady Meadow on July 15

Luis Rodriguez was arrested on charges of DWI at 1600 Oso Trail on July 23

Kenzarian Arshaud Anderson was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by felon and possession of marijuana at 600 Bear Creek on July 24

Cadarries Leslie Greer was arrested on charges of injury to child bodily injury at 1600 Wavecrest on July 26

Christian Michael Frost was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury family violence at 2100 Beckley on July 28

Wesley John Biggs was arrested on charges of DWI at 100 Bear Creek on July 28

Edgar Ortiz was arrested on charges of DWI at 100 London on July 30

Lancaster Police Blotter

Adriene Delores Greene was arrested on charges of injury to a child/elderly individual/disabled at 150 N Interstate 35e Sr on July 10

Christopher James Turner was arrested on charges of sexual assault at 909 Westover Dr on July 12

J.C. Lewis was arrested on charges of assault at 1026 Brookhaven Drive on July 12

Robyn Sue Ervin was arrested on charges of assault at 1411 Oakbrook Street on July 13

Dion Dru Carter was arrested on charges of sexual assault at 2114 Marvin Drive on July 15

Latonia Rochelle Jennings was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 821 Quail Run Lane on July 15

Ladarion Willis was arrested on charges of assault at 1218 Oakbluff Drive on July 16

Nicholl D. Williams was arrested on charges of theft – shoplifting at 150 N Interstate 35e Sr on July 19

Jose Refugio Gallegos Rodriguez was arrested on charges of assault at 4109 Edwards Street on July 19

Daryl Wayne Cason was arrested on charges of terroristic threat at 2318 Cedarwood Drive on July 19

Becky Renita Marish was arrested on charges of assault at 1224 Spring Water Drive on July 20

Franchesca Dominique Wiley was arrested on charges of assault at 1224 Spring Water Drive on July 20

Omekia Latice Collins was arrested on charges of assault at 3002 Stonycroft Drive on July 21

Angela Lakecia Richard was arrested on charges of assault By threat at 2226 Barnett Street on July 24

Joshua W. Walker was arrested on charges of assault at 707 Rutgers Drive July 26

Breyon Allen Dominque Perkins was arrested on charges of assault at 1822 Jasmine Drive on July 27

James Lee Phillips was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping at 5200 Harry Hines Blvd on July 27

Anthony Brown Jr was arrested on charges of assault at 849 Lexington Drive on July 28

Alonzo Antoine Gaut was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 3311 W Pleasant Run Road on July 29

Elise Dominque Amey was arrested on charges of assault at 1353 Illinois Avenue on July 29

Alejandro Vega was arrested on charges of assault at 3212 Prancer Street on July 30

James Demon Mcneely was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of substance in penalty group 1 at 773 W Pleasant Run Road on August 2

Mansfield Police Blotter

Jadin Allan Royal was arrested on charges of burglary of vehicle articles from vehicle $2500 at 108 Yosemite on July 6

Jessica Ranay Grounds was arrested on charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence with no bond at 604 Stell Avenue on July 17

Adam Ricardo Benavidez was arrested on charges of robbery at 209 South 1st St Avenue on July 24

David Robert Rodriguez was arrested on charges of theft property $2,500<$30,000 at 1502 Cheyenne Trail on July 24

Joshua Click was arrested on charges of Theft Auto >=$2,500<$30,000 at 3Ull Dove Valley Lane on July 27

Donald Jay Steele was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation at 405 S 3rd Avenue on July 30

Michael Earl Young was arrested on charges of assault by contact – family at 1902 Walnut Hills Lane on July 31

Red Oak Police Blotter

Dustin R. Davis was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more at unnamed location on July 10

Cedric Smith was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation at unnamed location on July 23

Solis, Juan E. Solis Garcia was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated at unnamed location on July 25

