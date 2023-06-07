Traffic to Midlothian Police Department and Municipal Court Rerouted

Facebook

8th Street entrance to the Midlothian Police Department, Code Enforcement, and Municipal Court Closed For Construction

The 8th Street entrance to the Midlothian Police Department, Code Enforcement, and Municipal Court facilities located on East US Highway 67 Service Road will be closed in order to accommodate construction of the new Public Safety and Court Facility. To enter the parking lot to these facilities, visitors need to use the entrance located on the eastbound service road to the facility. The eastbound service road can be accessed from Overlook Drive on the north or south sides of the highway. The 8th Street entrance will remain closed for the duration of construction, which is slated to be completed in late 2024.

Learn more about the new Public Safety and Court Facility being built.

For questions, call the Department you are planning to visit.

Midlothian Police Department – (972) 775-3333

Community Services/Code Enforcement – (972) 775-7614

Municipal Court – (972) 775-8932