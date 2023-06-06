H-E-B Announces They’re Bringing a Joe V’s Smart Shop To Duncanville

Facebook

Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B is an innovative price format the company launched in 2010

Continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex, H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas, the first locations the multi-format retailer will open outside the Houston area.

H-E-B has plans to build a Joe V’s Smart Shop at the corner of W. Wheatland Rd. and Highway 67 at 4101 W. Wheatland Road. The other location is planned at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. at the corner of Buckner Blvd. and Samuell St. The Wheatland store is expected to open in late summer 2024 and the Buckner store will open in spring 2025. Additional details for each store will be shared at each location’s respective groundbreaking ceremony which will be announced soon.

Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B is an innovative price format that delivers a uniquely curated assortment of community focused products, and the most relevant high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for at even lower prices. Joe V’s Smart Shop is committed to delivering the lowest prices in the marketplace with the highest quality fresh products for its customers, also fondly known as Smart Shoppers.

Joe V’s Smart Shop is a proud H-E-B brand that offers a price-conscious shopping experience and provides customers the best H-E-B has to offer such as in-store made H-E-B Bakery tortillas, H-E-B Sushiya sushi made in-house daily, Meal Simple chef-inspired meals, fresh cut fruit, organic selection, fresh in-store baked breads and pastries, and fresh in-store cut meat. To provide these high-quality items and keep prices low, we leverage operational efficiencies and new technologies are added to enhance the shopping experience. Each store is typically 55,000 square feet in size and employs about 150 Partners, who are eligible to receive the great pay and benefits available to Partners across H-E-B brand stores. Joe V’s Smart Shop launched in 2010 and currently employs more than 1,500 Partners across nine stores in the Houston area.

“With the introduction of Joe V’s Smart Shop to Dallas, we are excited to build on our longstanding presence in the area and commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B Chief Operating Officer. “As a multi-format retailer, we have developed a variety of brands and formats to best serve our customers across the state.”

“With each store we open, our goal is to provide the best shopping experience, offer fresh, top-quality products, and create jobs and career opportunities that help build a stronger community.”

As a multi-format retailer, H-E-B currently operates Central Market stores across Texas, as well as Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores in the Houston area. H-E-B also operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state.

H-E-B’s presence in the DFW Metroplex runs deep. A proud Texas company, H-E-B has served the DFW Metroplex for decades through its passionate community engagement and innovative Central Market stores, which were introduced to the Metroplex in 2001 and serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth. H-E-B stores have also long served communities near the Metroplex including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie. H-E-B opened stores in Plano and Frisco late last year and has officially announced it will open stores in McKinney, Allen, Alliance, and Mansfield, which are currently under construction. Additionally, Favor Delivery serves 29 cities across the metro area.

Proudly serving communities across the state since 1905, H-E-B is committed to the DFW area for the long term and hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future.