Traffic shift for northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30 starts June 29 in Mesquite

635 map

MESQUITE – The access point for the northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30 is shifting starting the morning of Thursday, June 29. Drivers are urged to use caution as traffic adjusts to the new configuration.

Access to the new connector ramp to eastbound I-30 will be shifted south, closer to Towne Centre Drive. Drivers will access the new direct connector by remaining in the right lane along northbound I-635 following signs labeled for Exit 8, towards Texarkana. (Refer to exhibit below)

For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.

