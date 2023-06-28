Midlothian City Council Approves 10% Homestead Exemption

Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN –All regular agenda items passed unanimously on Tuesday evening, with the highlight from the agenda an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances regarding Chapter 11, Titled “Taxation.”

An article titled “Ad Valorem Taxes” was amended under the “Exemptions” item, and a new Section titled “General Residence Homestead Exemption – Granted” was added for the tax year beginning January 1, 2023. This will equal 10% of the appraised value of the residence homestead with a minimum exemption of $5,000.

“Last night, the Midlothian city council voted to unanimously approve a 10% homestead exemption for homeowners within our city limits that have a homestead filed,” Mayor Coffman said. “This will result in immediate tax relief for you, the homeowner, and the taxpayer. Since 2018 our tax rate has steadily dropped over 6 cents while maintaining and managing our growing city’s needs……now, we have additional relief as well.”

Wayne Sibley Honored For His Service To The City

The Midlothian City Council welcomed incoming new city council member Place 1 Allen Moorman onto the dais Tuesday night while honoring outgoing Wayne Sibley.

Sibley sat in the Place 1 seat for 17 years. At the meeting, city staff including the police and fire department chiefs, gave him tokens of appreciation for his time on the council and his help over the years. City staff also had gifts for Sibley, including a Wayne Sibley Street sign and a four-pack of Dr. Pepper.

Midlothian Mayor Justin Coffman said that Sibley has served under four mayors and added that he wanted to show his “genuine appreciation” to Sibley for his “years, and years, and years and years of committed, faithful service.”

“Wayne is a thriving example of what it means to serve and to serve well,” Coffman said.

Coffman also read a proclamation honoring Sibley, naming June 27 as Wayne Sibley Day.

Sibley had a few outgoing words, too, while thanking the citizens of Midlothian for allowing him to serve.

He said, “When I first got on the council, it never dawned on me, I would be here this long.”

He added, “This is my city, and anything I can do to help it, that is what I want to do.”

Moorman was sworn in with his family and friends present as he took his seat for his first Midlothian City Council meeting.

Other Council Business

Council also voted yes to a revised Pay Plan to reclassify the Financial Analyst and the Staff Engineer positions in the city and to approve the pay grade for the Library Director, as well as approving a request for a special exception regarding off-street parking requirements to allow for additional parking over the maximum permitted, for J.A. Vitovsky Elementary School at 333 Church Street.

A Code of Ordinances amendment regarding “Mobile Food Establishments” was passed to provide regulations for food trucks, food concession trailers, and pushcart vendors. The council made a new appointment to the Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

Out of four consent agenda items, one was taken from the agenda, and another was voted on separately but passed.

The two that passed from the consent agenda item vote were the minutes from the City Council meeting on June 13 and 20, 2023, and an agreement for bulk unleaded and diesel fuel with Douglass Distributing utilizing the Tarrant County Cooperative Purchasing Agreement for bid pricing.

The item from the consent agenda that was removed and passed separately was a resolution authorizing an application for a Planning and Demonstration Grant under the Safe Streets for All Program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. It was unanimously approved after a lengthy discussion.

After talking about it, the portion of the application from this grant, which the council was voting on Tuesday night, was to create a plan, not to begin construction of a project until further approval and consideration.

A motion was made initially to deny the request but was later altered to accept the item with the provision it comes back to the council to accept or reject the grant.