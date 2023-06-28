Tickets For North Pole Express & More Go On Sale On July 25

Facebook

CHRISTMAS IN JULY! TICKETS ON SALE JULY 25TH FOR NORTH POLE EXPRESS, PALACE THEATRE EVENTS, ICE SKATING RINK AND MORE!

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (June 28, 2023) – The presents arrive early when Christmas in July starts in Grapevine. Tickets will go on sale for The Christmas Capital of Texas® events at 10 a.m, CT, Tuesday, July 25th.

Tickets that will be available for purchase:

North Pole Express® – co-presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail and Great Wolf Lodge

Peace Plaza Ice Rink – skate under the stars next to a 50-foot live Christmas tree

– skate under the stars next to a 50-foot live Christmas tree Live Christmas performances at the Historic Palace Theatre including The Texas Tenors, the Nutcracker, Kraig Parker’s Elvis Christmas Show, Elton & Cher’s Christmas Show and, all-new this year, Reba – The Christmas Tribute.

Classic Christmas movies at the Historic Palace Theatre including "Home Alone," "It's a Wonderful Life," "White Christmas," "The Santa Clause," "Elf" and more.

including “Home Alone,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas,” “The Santa Clause,” “Elf” and more. Elf Adventure – take your little elves through four fun historic activities

For more information and to find out where to purchase your tickets at 10 a.m. Central Time, Tuesday, July 25th visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com or ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.

ABOUT THE CHRISTMAS CAPITAL OF TEXAS®



It’s merrier in Grapevine! Grapevine offers 40 days of Christmas with more than 1,400 events and activities, including events at Chicken N Pickle, Grapevine Mills and more. Visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com to learn about the events happening across the city. Visit ChristmasAtGaylordTexan. Marriott.com on July 25 to learn about their upcoming Christmas season with ICE!, snow tubing and more.

Keep an eye on GreatWolf.com/Grapevine to see Great Wolf Lodge’s Snowland announcements. Celebrate Christmas early with Christmas in July as the Holly Jolly Bar at Grapevine Main Station is open, visit HarvestHall.com to learn more. Then walk along Historic Main Street and you may spot some Christmas in July deals during your visit.