‘Til Beth Do Us Part at Duncanville Community Theatre

‘Til Beth Do Us Part, a comedy about a successful career woman who hires an ambitious young assistant, Beth, to help run things more smoothly, is entertaining audiences at Duncanville Community Theatre. The play, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, runs one more week (May 18-20). For tickets or reservations, call 972-780-5707.

The talented cast is directed by Joe Skrivanek, and features Rebecca Hackney as career woman Suzannah Hayden. Gene Ryan plays her husband, Gibby Hayden, with Erin Lee Golden as the ambitious new assistant, Beth Bailey. Heather Winkelman plays Margo James, with James McKey as Hank Russell and Wendy Acosta as Celia Carmichael.

‘Til Beth Plot Synopsis

Career driven Suzanne hires an equally driven assistant, Beth, to ease her workload and help her household run more efficiently. However, efficiency becomes hysterical chaos as Beth connives to ruin Suzanne’s career to get what she really wants. The contemporary comedy is set in and around the Hayden home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The production staff for ‘Til Beth Do Us Part includes Wendy Acosta, Production Manager; and Marie Jones, Assistant Stage Manager. Clark Hackney is lighting operator, and Juanda Tate is sound operator. Stage crew members are Albert Acosta and Jacob Golden. Joe Skrivanek has double duty as set designer and master carpenter, with James McKey on sound design. Cast and crew members Wendy Acosta, Erin Lee Golden, Jacob Golden, Clark Hackney, Rebecca Hackney, Marie Jones, James McKey, Heather Winkelman, and Greg Smith all pitched in for set work.

Duncanville Community Theatre Executive Director

Amy Jackson is the Duncanville Community Theatre Executive Director, and Joe Skrivanek is Technical Coordinator. Heather Winkelman is Operations Assistant. Board members include Jerry Ayers, Danielle Franklin, Amy Jackson, and Janet Jordan. Kevin Paris, Polly Rains, Judy Smithey, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver are also on the board.

Box office crew members include Jerry Ayers, Velyncia Caldwell, Elisa Guse, and Janet Jordan. Dawn McCallum, Michelle McClelland, Chip Morris, Polly Rains, Tommie Rains, and Judy Smithey are also on the box office crew. Christian Taylor, Vanessa Taylor, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver also serve on the crew.

‘Til Beth Do Us Part is the closing production for the 2022-2023 season at Duncanville Community Theatre. Tickets for the three remaining performances are $15 each, and can be reserved by calling the box office at 972-780-5707 or emailing boxoffice@dctheatre.org. All performances are held at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 South Main Street.

Summer workshops are scheduled for kids in grades K-5 and teen in grades 6-8 at the Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel in Duncanville. Please call 972-780-5707 for more information.