TxDOT is proposing improvements to US Hwy 287 from US 67 to Business 287 in Midlothian

Public Meeting TxDOT On Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to United States Highway (US) 287, from US 67 to Business (BUS) 287 in Ellis County, Texas. This notice advises the public that TxDOT will be conducting an online virtual public meeting on the proposed project with an in-person option. The same information will be available at both the in-person and virtual meetings.

In-Person Meeting

Thursday, June 1, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Midlothian Conference Center Bluebonnet II room

1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian, TX 76065

Virtual Meeting*

Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. through

Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

*Not a live event

The in-person meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be an open house format where the public may come and go at their convenience. Staff will be available to answer questions and take comments. The virtual meeting can be viewed Thursday, June 1, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m. through Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Materials will be posted to the project website listed above and will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation that includes both audio and video components, along with other exhibits.

The virtual public meeting is not a live event, and the materials can be viewed at your convenience. If you do not have internet access, you may call (214) 320-4431 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process. Please note the materials will not be available until June 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, TxDOT is providing an in-person option for individuals who would like to participate in person instead of online. In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public meeting which will be playing on a screen, review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and/or consultants from a socially distanced approach, and leave written comments. Details about the in-person meeting are listed above.

The proposed project includes constructing new two-lane northbound and southbound US 287 frontage roads with a six- foot sidewalk on the southbound side and a ten-foot shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians on the northbound side, new access ramps, and new grade separated interchanges. The project is approximately 8.3 miles long. The existing right of way is 250 feet and the proposed right of way ranges between 274 and 342 feet.

The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way and potentially displace two non-residential structures. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling (214) 320-6675.

The proposed project would potentially involve construction in wetlands. The proposed project would involve action in a floodplain.

Any environmental documentation or studies, maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Dallas District Office,

4777 East U.S. Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150, (214) 320-4431. Project materials are also available online at the project website. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person option.

The virtual public meeting and in-person option will be conducted in English. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting or in-person option, please contact the Public Information Office at (214) 320-4480, TxDOT Dallas District, no later than 4 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.

Comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District Office, Attn: Jordan Mrayyan, P.E., 4777 East U.S. Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150 or by email to Jordan.Mrayyan@txdot.gov. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (214) 531-4940. All comments must be received before or postmarked by Friday, June 16, 2023. Responses to comments received will be available online at the project website once they have been prepared.

If you have any general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or virtual meeting or in-person option, please contact Jordan Mrayyan, TxDOT Project Manager, by phone at (214) 320-4431 or email at Jordan.Mrayyan@txdot.gov.

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 9, 2019, and executed by FHWA and TxDOT.