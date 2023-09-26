The Shops at Park Lane Add Exciting Concepts in Retail and Dining, Including American Girl Store

Facebook

DALLAS – As Dallas continues to experience explosive growth, Northwood Retail is excited to welcome four new tenants to one of the city’s top lifestyle shopping centers, The Shops at Park Lane – Blue Maki, Daiso, Banh Shop and American Girl. Northwood is a nationally recognized shopping center management, leasing and development operator and has continued to expand its leasing portfolio with a mix of local, national, and first-to-market concepts.

“We feel like these new concepts are game changers for The Shops at Park Lane, rounding out our food and retail options and helping us achieve our goal of enhancing the tenant mix for our shoppers, residents and office workers,” said Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail. “American Girl is iconic and the new flagship store is a perfect fit for Park Lane’s demographics. Daiso is expanding in Texas with its unique, affordable Japanese goods, and we’re pleased the brand is planting a flag at our center. Banh Shop, with its Asian street food, and Blue Maki, with its handroll sushi, are broadening our dining selections.”

Blue Maki Opening late 2023

Blue Maki, a new high-end sushi concept founded by The Blue Fish Japanese Restaurants, will open its second Dallas location at The Shops at Park Lane later this year. Positioned next to VIE Nail Bar across from CAVA in a 1,628-square-foot space, Blue Maki was born with all the techniques and know-how from The Blue Fish, to present its customers with fantastic themed key rolls right before their eyes.

Daiso Opening late 2023

Daiso, coming later this year next to Bloomingdale’s Across from Saks in an 8,868-square-foot space, is a value-driven variety store known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as Japanese-inspired household goods, stationery, food, beauty, and more. Daiso has become synonymous with accessible and innovative offerings.

Banh Shop Opening early 2024

A first-to-Dallas Asian street food concept, Banh Shop will open early next year in a 1,953-square-foot space next to Spectrum across from Starbucks. The concept takes a modern and vibrant approach to the signature banh mi sandwich and a variety of freshly wok-cooked noodle and rice bowls. As is the tradition with Asian street food, there will be a mix of hand-held and shareable bites that include fresh summer rolls with peanut sauce, lettuce wraps with curried chicken, and homemade crispy potstickers with seasoned pork, ginger, and garlic. To wash it all down, Banh Shop will have a bar and an assortment of non-alcoholic drinks like Thai tea, matcha latte, and Vietnamese coffee.

American Girl Opening early 2024

Opening early next year, American Girl will be relocating its flagship store to The Shops at Park Lane in a two-story space. In addition to carrying all the American Girl favorites, the new store will feature a full-service restaurant, personal shopping, and both doll and girl hairstyling, manicures and ear piercing at the signature Dolled Up Salon. While construction for the new store is underway, customers can continue to shop for their favorite American Girl products at the current location at Galleria Dallas or at the brand’s digital flagship.

For more information on The Shops at Park Lane’s tenant mix, events and other offerings, visit shopsatparklane.com or follow its Instagram.