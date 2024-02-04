The Rum Down: Four Rums That Should Be On Your Shopping List

Facebook

Rum, known as the life of the party in the world of spirits, has been making waves with craft distilleries dropping small-batch gems left and right, expanding the choices for rum drinkers. It has grown in popularity and moved out of the supporting role of cocktail ingredient to the spotlight, with more rum drinkers wanting to sip on the spirit than hide it in a mojito or pina colada. Whether you’re a seasoned sipper or a newbie in the rum game, here are four rums you should have on your shopping list.

Bayou Reserve Rum (40% ABV)

From down in the bayou of Louisiana, this rum is made with sugarcane grown in the Mississippi river delta and matured in wet ex-bourbon barrels for up to 4 years for extra bourbon notes. Special aging uses the Solera method for a consistent flavor, smoothness and character. It is handcrafted, pot-distilled and naturally gluten-free. On the nose is creamy vanilla with hints of apple and cinnamon. Bayou Reserve is smooth and easy to drink neat, a great rum for the bourbon drinker looking to expand their selection.

A rum made for those that want to sip and savor the spirit. Camikara, India’s first pure cane juice rum, is meticulously crafted and matured in American oak barrels. The name “Camikara” is derived from the Sanskrit term which literally means ‘liquid gold’. Through this rum we pay homage to the Indian farmers who have been growing sugarcane and distilling its juice for centuries. Camikara stands as a testament to purity, as it contains no added flavors, colors, spices, or sweeteners. It is a 100% natural sipping rum, allowing the true essence of the cane juice to shine through. This exceptional rum undergoes an extensive aging process.

Dos Maderas 5+3 has been aged 5 years in the Caribbean and 3 years in Spain.

This amber rum has elegant aromas of rich pecan, vanilla and a touch of smoky oak. Ripe fruit follows on the balanced palate, elevated by vibrant tropical spice and layered with a touch of smokiness, hints of sherry, and an intriguing note of tobacco on the finish.

This is the perfect rum for making a Rum Runner, Painkiller or Mai Tai.

Renegade’s rum is a different spirit, thanks to the disllery’s emphasis on the sugarcane and effect of terroir on growing the sugar cane (terroir is a French wine term that refers to the interaction between the soil, microclimate and place on a vine or any growing plant). The lush, verdant Dunfermline farm – site of a venerable, ruined distillery – lies nestled inland from Grenada’s wild east coast, where cane grows over diverse volcanic & alluvial soils.

Renegade is creating a new way for rum drinkers to interact with the brand, with their cane code. Every bottle of Renegade Rum has a Cane Code located on the back of the bottle. Consumers enter the code is entered on the website which provides them with more in-depth information and graphics regarding the origin of that particular rum.