Tan Parker Declares Victory for Texas Senate District 12

Flower Mound TX – Tan Parker, Texas State Representative and conservative Republican candidate for Texas State Senate District 12, released this statement:

“In July 2021, we embarked on a great adventure. This campaign has been a tremendous opportunity to travel the new Senate District 12 and introduce myself to the people. From Wise and Tarrant to Dallas County, and my home county of Denton – I believe this district represents the strength of our great state and the promise of a brighter, more prosperous Texas.

“Results are not final, but the peoples’ voices are heard. I am declaring victory and preparing for the work ahead.

“I am grateful for our results. Our campaign was always about putting people first and working together to make government accountable to the people it serves. As we move forward to the general election in November, I will remain on the campaign trail traveling, meeting voters where they are, and showcasing the values that make this state the great beacon of hope for our Nation.”