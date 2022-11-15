The largest outdoor rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex to open on Nov. 18 in Grapevine

172 shares Facebook

Bigger, Brighter, Better! A New Ice Rink Is Coming to the Christmas Capital of Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas [Nov. 15, 2022] – Get ready for Grapevine’s newest attraction in the Christmas Capital of Texas® on November 18 – Peace Plaza Ice Rink. The new-to-Grapevine attraction will be the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and will be one of numerous options for holiday entertainment and festivities in Grapevine this season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.

The 4,500-square-foot ice rink will be open from November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023, and will be located in the Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station, home to Harvest Hall. While on the ice rink, skaters will have a beautiful view of the towering, traditional live Christmas tree that stands over 50 feet tall. The live tree features larger-than-life Christmas ornaments that visitors have come to know and love each season.

“Just when you thought the Christmas Capital of Texas couldn’t get any bigger, now visitors will be able to enjoy the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex,” said PW McCallum, Executive Director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’re thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink.”

In addition to enjoying the magnificent Ice Rink, visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas will fall in love with all the holiday attractions within walking distance. Other exciting attractions include photos with Santa near the North Pole Neighborhood, fun shopping and delicious dining along Historic Main Street, the famous North Pole Express and a plethora of photo ops that will fill photo albums for years to come. Other notable events will include the 34th Annual Carol of Lights (November 21), the Parade of Lights (December 1) and the new Holly Jolly Bar in Harvest Hall in Third Rail, and so much more!

TICKET INFORMATION

The Peace Plaza Ice Rink will feature more than 300 opportunities to skate once the rink opens to the public on Friday, November 18. Tickets are $20 per person for an hour session and can be purchased online at ChristmasCapitalTexas.com or purchased on-site based on availability. Private skating time on the rink can be purchased in advance for $500 an hour.

HOURS OF OPERATION

The Peace Plaza Ice Rink will be open from November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023. The full schedule and hours of operation can be found online at ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com. The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

