The Drew Barrymore Show Features Cedar Hill BBQ Restaurant, Teacher

Tune In to CBS On April 6 & 7 To See Cedar Hill Restaurant & Teacher Featured

(Cedar Hill, Texas) – Renowned actress Drew Barrymore, the host of the nationally-televised Drew Barrymore Show in New York on CBS, made a visit to Cedar Hill in March to surprise Plummer Elementary Teacher of the Year Patricia Byrd and enjoy award-winning barbecue at Harris Bar-B-Que.

Harris Bar-B-Que moved to Cedar Hill in 2019, where they fit right in with other locally-owned Cedar Hill favorites like Sam’s Pizza and Dick’s Uptown Café. Owners Angie and Kelvin Harris dish up smoke meats, delicious sides, and a friendly hometown atmosphere that earned the restaurant a spot in Texas Monthly’s “Top-50 Barbecue Joints in Texas”.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Drew Barrymore Show to Cedar Hill to share some of the stories of the people and places that make this community special,” says Mayor Stephen Mason. “Angie and Kelvin Harris and Patricia Byrd are great ambassadors for Cedar Hill, and I can’t wait to see them featured on the show.”

Barrymore surprised Byrd outside of Plummer Elementary, as Barrymore presented her with a free trip to Key Largo, Florida and a $20,000 donation for a new playground at Plummer – the district’s second-oldest elementary campus.

Cedar Hill Elementary Teacher Patricia Byrd

Byrd became a teacher in 1986 and in the early 1990s, she made her foray into educational administration. In the early 2000s, she became the first African American Principal at Bray Elementary as well as a Principal at West Intermediate. She eventually rose to the superintendent of a charter school before retiring from education. Byrd came out of retirement after her beloved husband, Lawrence, was diagnosed with Cancer.

Byrd’s scholars have scored some of the top reading scorers among Cedar Hill ISD Elementary Scholars. Reading at or above a third grade level is one of the CHISD Board of Trustees’ Student Outcome Goals.

Byrd has a unique perspective as a classroom teacher. She entered the teaching profession in 1985 through Dallas ISD’s first alternative certification program. Her initial plan was to work as a defense attorney after graduating from Lamar University in Beaumont with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Criminal Justice.

“Mrs. Patricia Byrd is one of the most knowledgeable, dedicated, and committed educators that I have ever met,” Plummer first-year Principal Dr. Shanta Mackey said. “While she possesses so many amazing attributes, she is very humble. When I first met Mrs. Byrd, I knew there was something special about her. I am honored and grateful to work with her. I can walk into Mrs. Byrd’s classroom at any time of the day and witness quality instruction being delivered to scholars.”

John Edmun, the previous Plummer Principal who is now the Principal at Collegiate Academy & High School and the Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center, agreed with those sentiments.

“She goes above and beyond for each scholar to maximize their potential,” Edmun said. “She is an instructional leader who puts her scholars first. We are blessed to have a moment in her presence because she puts her scholars first. Her wisdom goes beyond the classroom. Mrs. Byrd is a gem!”

After seven years in the classroom (1985-1992), Byrd earned a Master’s Degree from Dallas Baptist University and entered administration. She became an assistant principal and in 2003, and then, the first African-American Principal at Bray Elementary – the oldest campus in Cedar Hill ISD.

“I was able to thrive as a leader in that community,” Byrd said. “It was a very healthy culture, and everybody felt appreciated and valued.”

The episodes featuring Cedar Hill will air on CBS 11 on Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

The owners of Harris BBQ want to share their “blessing” and to celebrate have asked all local businesses to stop by Harris BBQ Cedar Hill and drop off advertising materials. Business cards, menus, brochures etc. will be displayed on a table that will be set up in their dining room. They said, “We want to help promote other businesses in the area. Why? Because we are Cedar Hill Strong and that’s what we do.”