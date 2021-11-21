Facebook

Longhorn Partner Program Continues To Thrive Thanks To High Participation Rates

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) High Pointe and Plummer Elementary campuses were recognized earlier this week for their commitment to the Longhorn Partner Program.

Longhorn Partner is a program where employees pledge to donate a minimum of $8 per month (or $96 annually) toward the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF), which provides grants to teachers and scholarships to scholars. CHEF engages in multiple charitable causes, such as school supply drives. Some district employees donate as much as $40 per month.

“We are so proud of High Pointe and Plummer,” CHEF Executive Director Denise Root said. “Their commitment to the district is impressive, and we are glad to see their support of CHEF.”

One hundred percent of High Pointe’s employees have donated to Longhorn Partners.

“This is an amazing feat,” High Pointe first-year Principal Dwight Perry said. “Our staff understands the importance of supporting the Foundation that has done so much for CHISD.”

High Pointe had the highest level of participation for the second straight year.

Plummer had the largest single-year increase for participation in Longhorn Partners with 32 of 39 employees (82 percent) in the Longhorn Partner Program.

“Alone we can do so little – Together, we can do so much,” Plummer first-year Principal Dr. Shanta Mackey said. “Those words originated from Helen Keller, and they speak to our commitment and partnership with the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation.”