Holiday Gift Guide: Pamper Yourself

This year many of us have learned the importance of self-care. So, as we begin our holiday shopping, many of us are asking for or gifting items with self care in mind. Luxurious robes, bath and beauty products, exercise equipment and more make great gifts.

With an increase in stress levels, it’s more important than ever to find ways to relax and decompress. Brentwood Home meditation pillows make great gifts for anyone that enjoys yoga or is ready to give it a try. Brentwood’s pillows are designed in California, and hand-crafted in their workshops in Los Angeles, products are 100% made in the USA. Our 12 year old daughter has started meditating for 10 minutes every evening and loves using the Crystal Cove meditation oval yoga pillow. As dog owners, we appreciate being able to remove and spot clean the cover. A bonus, the pillow design is beautiful and the carry handle makes it easy to reach when stored on a closet shelf.

Also from Brentwood, the Crystal Cove wedge pillow is a great gift for anyone on your list. Before using the wedge pillow, we’d stack pillows behind us in bed while bingeing Netflix but we never seemed to have enough. Of course the wedge pillow is also great for elevating your legs, using as a laptop ‘desk’ when working from bed, helping with acid reflux and more. Also, Brentwood offers a 30 day trial.

With all of us spending more time at home, we should focus on comfort. Brooklinen has plenty of products to keep you comfortable from our favorite sheet set to loungewear and more. The Brookline super plush robe is a great gift or the perfect splurge for yourself. Its 100% Turkish Cotton feels luxurious, but I love the deep pockets so I can keep my phone nearby. Pro tip: order two, one for you and one for the guest room.

Give the gift of sound. With so much chaos in the world it’s nice to escape with your favorite tunes. Make your escape even nicer with the Meze 99 Classics, these are beautiful headphones. Their walnut wood earcups, soft earpads, and the spring steel headband give the headphones a stunning and unique appearance. But, how do they sound? They sound as amazing as they look. You’ll lose track of time and escape into a world of quality sound with these top notch headphones. They sound better than my Sony and Bose headphones, and are comfortable to wear for hours. These would make the perfect gift for anyone on your list and they don’t break the bank.

