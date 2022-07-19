Texas Trust Gives Foundation Donates $14,000 to American Cancer Society

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Texas Trust Credit Union 5th Annual Relay for Life

ARLINGTON, Texas – July 19, 2022 – The Texas Trust Gives Foundation partnered with employees of Texas Trust Credit Union to hold its fifth annual Relay for Life walk benefitting the American Cancer Society.

The Texas Trust Relay Team raised pledges of more than $7,000, which was matched by the Texas Trust Gives Foundation. Total amount donated to the cause was $14,100. Donations were raised through pledges, raffle tickets, and the sale of customized T-shirts.

The walk was held at Texas Trust’s corporate office in Arlington. Luminaria outlined the walk path as a way to honor those who are fighting cancer, celebrate those who have won their battles, and remember those who lost their lives to cancer. The walk included other family-oriented activities such as giant yard games and carnival-style food. The event kicked off with the singing of the National Anthem by Kiara Mullins, a local high school senior and member of an all-star choir. DJ Tory Young kept walkers entertained and motivated throughout the event.

The walk was especially important to Texas Trust Credit Union Community Unity Team Chair Patti Morales. “My sister died from cancer when she was 45 years old,” said Morales. “I could not do anything about her cancer, but through volunteer hours and support from our employees for Relay for Life, I can help raise money for research so someone else’s sister or brother’s life might be extended or cured from this devastating disease.”

The donation will go to the American Cancer Society to support cancer research and 24/7 care for cancer patients, as well as lifesaving cancer screenings.

“This was our fifth annual mini-Relay for Life walk and the second one held at our facility,” said Washima Huq, Executive Director of the Texas Trust Gives Foundation. “Our private walk allowed employees to rally and help support colleagues and peers who have been personally impacted by cancer.”

About the Texas Trust Gives Foundation

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to touching hearts and changing lives. It is the charitable arm for Texas Trust Credit Union, a $1.8 billion financial institution. The foundation provides scholarships to local high school students, awards charitable grants, and organizes volunteer efforts through the Community Unity Team for local community events.