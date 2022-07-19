DeSoto Police Stay Quiet About This Past Weekend’s Homicide

Facebook

DESOTO – DeSoto Police said they were not able to answer any pertinent questions this week pertaining to the city’s homicide this past weekend.

“By answering most of those questions it would reveal way too many details about the case,” said DeSoto Public Information Officer Lt. Chris Huerta.

Police could not answer how many times the victim was shot, if police have been to the home on Canyon Place in the past, if there was anyone else in the home other than the victim, if there were guns found in the house with the victim or with the possible suspect, where the man police found shot outside who is now a possible suspect resided, or where this possible suspect was found exactly in relation to the location of the victim inside the home.

The victim is 24 year old Theo Mann Smith of Desoto, no one has been formally charged.

What is known is DeSoto Police are still investigating the early Friday morning shooting death that occurred in the 600 block of Canyon Place.

Officers responded to shots fired around 2 a.m. and found the male resident fatally shot in his home according to a press release.

Police found a possible suspect outside the deceased man’s residence with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given emergency first aid before DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics treated and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Huerta explained that this case does not appear to be a random shooting.

He added “Details that only persons involved should know become a problem if we put this information out. This is what I told the HOA as well, detectives are working very hard to solve this ever evolving case and we don’t believe there is a further threat to the community. We do not believe the victim was randomly targeted.”

Residents or anyone with information regarding this crime are asked to contact the DeSoto PD’s Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.