Cedar Hill Notice of Public Hearings June 6 & June 13

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning
Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public
hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and locations
stated in this notice:
Case No. CUP-546-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for a “auto
glass repair/tinting” on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail) District within the
Uptown Overlay, generally located on the east side of North Clark Road,
northwest of J. Elmer Weaver Freeway (Highway 67) with the approximate
address being 408 North Clark Road.
Representative: Justin Obringer, Grid Architects
Applicant: Daniel Hussey, Safelite AutoGlass
Property Owner: Margaret Foster, Realty Income Corporation
Case No. CUP-547-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for “general
merchandise other than listed (indoor)” limited to the sale of tobacco, vapor
products and associated accessories, on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail
District), generally located on the northwest side of Highway 67, east of FM 1382
with the approximate address being 241 East FM 1382, Suite 321.
Applicant: Ali Daka, AIK Group #2 LLC
Representative: Hatem Hantouli, AIK Group #2 LLC
Property Owner: Kay Mead, RPI Cedar Hill, LTD
Case No. PD-SP-551-2023 – An application for a Planned Development-Site Plan
on property zoned Planned Development District No. 2022-775 [The Madison],
generally located on the northwest corner of East Wintergreen Road and North J.
Elmer Weaver Freeway [Highway 67], with the approximate address being in the
1490 Block of North J. Elmer Weaver Freeway.
Representative: Robert Lewis, Kimley-Horn
Applicant/Property Owner: Nicholas Balsamo, Kalterra Capital Partners Phoenix,
LP
PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION
June 6, 2023
6:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL
June 13, 2023 7:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Zoning Board of
Adjustments for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider
the following applications on the date, time, and location stated in this notice:
Case No. APPL-549-2023 – An application for a variance to the side yard
requirement on property zoned “SF-7” (Single-Family Residential – minimum 7,000-
square-foot-lots) District, legally described as Lot 4, Block 1 of the Lone Cedar
Addition, generally located on the south side of West Hendricks Street, east of
North Roberts Street, with the approximate address being 606 West Hendricks
Street.
Applicant: Jaime Chavez
Property Owner: Alejandra Ruiz
Case No. APPL-550-2023 – An application for a variance to the rear yard
requirement on property zoned “SF-8.5” (Single-Family Residential – minimum
8,500-square-foot lots) District legally described as Lot 19, Block H of the Highlands
North Addition, generally located on the east side of Nafus Street, south of Angel
Street terminus, with the approximate address being 209 Nafus Street.
Applicants/Property Owners: Paul and Karen Knight
PUBLIC HEARING – ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS
June 6, 2023 1:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext.
1080.