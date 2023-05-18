Cedar Hill Notice of Public Hearings June 6 & June 13

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning

Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public

hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and locations

stated in this notice:

Case No. CUP-546-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for a “auto

glass repair/tinting” on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail) District within the

Uptown Overlay, generally located on the east side of North Clark Road,

northwest of J. Elmer Weaver Freeway (Highway 67) with the approximate

address being 408 North Clark Road.

Representative: Justin Obringer, Grid Architects

Applicant: Daniel Hussey, Safelite AutoGlass

Property Owner: Margaret Foster, Realty Income Corporation

Case No. CUP-547-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for “general

merchandise other than listed (indoor)” limited to the sale of tobacco, vapor

products and associated accessories, on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail

District), generally located on the northwest side of Highway 67, east of FM 1382

with the approximate address being 241 East FM 1382, Suite 321.

Applicant: Ali Daka, AIK Group #2 LLC

Representative: Hatem Hantouli, AIK Group #2 LLC

Property Owner: Kay Mead, RPI Cedar Hill, LTD

Case No. PD-SP-551-2023 – An application for a Planned Development-Site Plan

on property zoned Planned Development District No. 2022-775 [The Madison],

generally located on the northwest corner of East Wintergreen Road and North J.

Elmer Weaver Freeway [Highway 67], with the approximate address being in the

1490 Block of North J. Elmer Weaver Freeway.

Representative: Robert Lewis, Kimley-Horn

Applicant/Property Owner: Nicholas Balsamo, Kalterra Capital Partners Phoenix,

LP

PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

June 6, 2023

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL

June 13, 2023 7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Zoning Board of

Adjustments for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider

the following applications on the date, time, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. APPL-549-2023 – An application for a variance to the side yard

requirement on property zoned “SF-7” (Single-Family Residential – minimum 7,000-

square-foot-lots) District, legally described as Lot 4, Block 1 of the Lone Cedar

Addition, generally located on the south side of West Hendricks Street, east of

North Roberts Street, with the approximate address being 606 West Hendricks

Street.

Applicant: Jaime Chavez

Property Owner: Alejandra Ruiz

Case No. APPL-550-2023 – An application for a variance to the rear yard

requirement on property zoned “SF-8.5” (Single-Family Residential – minimum

8,500-square-foot lots) District legally described as Lot 19, Block H of the Highlands

North Addition, generally located on the east side of Nafus Street, south of Angel

Street terminus, with the approximate address being 209 Nafus Street.

Applicants/Property Owners: Paul and Karen Knight

PUBLIC HEARING – ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

June 6, 2023 1:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext.

1080.