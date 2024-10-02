Texas Country Artist Chaser Crouch earns “Emerging Artist of the Year” nomination

Facebook

CORSICANA, TEXAS — Texas country artist Chaser Crouch, hailing from Corsicana, has been nominated for the prestigious “Emerging Artist of the Year” award at the upcoming 2024 Texas Country Music Awards. The nomination marks a significant milestone in Crouch’s career, highlighting his growing popularity in the Texas country music scene. Additionally, Crouch has signed a management deal with Gilligan Promotions, expanding his previous partnership with the group from radio promotion to full artist management.

“Working with Chaser has been an incredible journey,” said David Gilligan, owner of Gilligan Promotions. “From the moment I started as his radio promoter, it was clear that he had immense talent and potential. Our collaboration has been built on trust and a shared vision, which has already led to ‘Top 30’ success on a Texas Country/Red Dirt chart. As we prepare to release his sixth single, ‘Just A Dream Away,’ I’m excited to see where this next chapter takes us.”

Gilligan also shared his enthusiasm about expanding his role into artist management.

“Although I wasn’t actively seeking to return to artist management, Chaser’s dedication and drive made it an easy decision. My evolving role in his career—from helping choose songs to securing distribution deals—has been both rewarding and seamless,” Gilligan added.

Crouch, whose music is deeply influenced by his upbringing on his family’s ranch and his early exposure to country music – (which includes faithfully watching CMT music videos with his dad when he was a kid, before heading to school each morning) – shared his thoughts on his recent career developments.

“I am excited about expanding my professional relationship with Gilligan Promotions and thrilled to be nominated for a Texas Country Music award. I always say going to the TCMA Awards is like a family reunion, everyone is supportive of each other. It’s really cool to be nominated among my peers,” said Crouch. “I’m just digging deeper into what I want to do. Things are finally happening and it’s the next step to where I want to be. Everyone has that end goal, whether it’s winning a gold buckle at the NFR or winning a Grammy or another major music award. I’m one step closer to my dreams.”

Crouch also gets to perform at the Texas Country Music Awards as an Emerging Artist nominee and said his future dream is to perform and compete at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Born into a ranching and equine family, he spent much of his youth working cattle and competing in equine events. He began playing guitar at age 10, performed at horse shows, and won the National Youth Cutting Horse Association (NYCHA) Talent Show at 14. His high school years saw him make the Top 10 in the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Talent Show all three years and achieve significant accolades in rodeo, including being a 2X National High School Rodeo Champion and an inductee into the National Cutting Horse Association Youth Hall of Fame.

Since focusing on music after high school, Crouch has released five singles. His debut single, “Hell of a Night,” made The Texas Music Pickers Top 30 Red Dirt Chart. Other singles including “FM Station,” “Born to Ride,” “Houston We Got a Problem,” and “Stay Away” have each achieved success on the Texas Country Music and Texas Regional Radio charts.

“Music has always hit me in an emotional way,” said Crouch. “I sing and write about things I have experienced. I want to try to write and sing songs that have an impact on somebody’s life.”

Best of luck to Chaser Crouch at the Texas Country Music Awards, which will take place at Billy Bob’s Texas in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards on Sunday, November 10. And stay tuned for his new single, “Just a Dream Away,” which will be out this fall.

Visit www.chasercrouchmusic.com for more information about Chaser Crouch and to find out when he will be playing in a town near you.