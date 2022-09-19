Bill Gaither, Something Good Is About To Happen Tour Comes To Southlake

Facebook

GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER BRINGS SOMETHING GOOD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN TOUR TO SOUTHLAKE

Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither is presenting the Something Good Is About To Happen Tour to cities nationwide during the Fall of 2022, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band (pictured in attached jpg l-r: Adam Crabb, Bill Gaither, Todd Suttles, Wes Hampton & Reggie Smith) to a dozen states during September, October and November. The White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 185 S. White Chapel Blvd in Southlake, TX, will be among the stops on Thursday, October 13 at 7:00pm.

For a half century, the multiple Grammy and Dove award winner has been a musical trailblazer. Gaither’s reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience.

“Now more than ever, people need encouragement,” the Gospel Music Hall of Famer and Songwriter of the Century states. “I enjoy leading an audience through an evening that leaves them inspired, encouraged, hopeful – perhaps introducing them to songs or ideas they can hold onto when life gets tough,” Gaither shares. “It is always my goal that a Gaither concert lasts much longer than one evening, but that it stays with folks long after they walk out the door of the concert venue. They need to be uplifted, and I think our evenings do that.”

Taking the stage in 2022 with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith and talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Greg Ritchie.

The 2022 Fall Tour affords Gaither the opportunity to introduce new music to concert attendees with the release of the Gaither Vocal Band recording, That’s Gospel Brother, which released last fall. “There is something on this recording for everyone. We have a couple new, never-before recorded songs, and we have added a new twist to other songs that were written years ago yet remain prevalent today,” Gaither states.

One such song is Something Good Is About To Happen, the Tour’s namesake. While the song was written in 1974, it remains most compelling today, nearly 50 years later. “Gloria (Gaither’s wife and co-writer for nearly 60 years) and I had gotten sick and tired of what we were reading in the papers and seeing on the news,” Gaither shares. “Quite honestly, things are the same today, but the good news for the child of God is what it has always been. As the song says, ‘when God’s people humble themselves and call on Jesus, and they look to heaven expecting as they pray; I just feel like something good is about happen. And brother this could be that very day.’ Now that’s a message of encouragement.”

Tickets for the 2022 Something Good Is About To Happen Tour stop in Southlake, TX, at the White’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 13, are on sale now. To obtain a complete tour schedule, purchase tickets or receive additional information visit www.gaither.com.