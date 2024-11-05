Tacodeli and Cuvee Coffee Special Offer

Facebook

Tacodeli and Cuvée Coffee are offering guests at all Tacodeli locations a free cup of their special blend of coffee now through Nov. 11. Cuvee coffee is free with any purchase at Tacodeli.

We recently took advantage of the free offer at the Tacodeli located in Sylvan 30 center, in the North Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Since we arrived a little late for breakfast (served from 7 to 11 a.m. on week days, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends), GM Maria Smith and District Manager Brett Tofflemire suggested a few other menu items. Fine by me, as long as I could still have my Cuvee coffee! A special blend made just for Tacodeli, my cold brew (with half and half added) was so smooth and satisfying, I ordered another cup.

Before our visit, we didn’t realize that everything on Tacodeli’s menu is made from scratch. This was totally unexpected from a taqueria or any place serving “fast food,” but helped explain their popularity. The custom-roasted Cuvee coffee makes a natural partner for the popular Texas taqueria’s carefully crafted tacos and bowls.

Cuvee Coffee

Like Tacodeli, Cuvée Coffee was founded in Austin during the late ‘90s. The Cuvee Coffee brand is known for its ethical sourcing and fine-tuned roasting that brings out the best and most unique flavors in every single bean. Their methods are similar to the way Tacodeli is known for its locally sourced, premium ingredients, carefully crafted menu items and vibrant flavors. Cuvée Coffee even has its own lab where it continuously innovates new ways to enhance and consume coffee.

“We’ve been serving handmade breakfast tacos for 25 years now, and I can’t think of many breakfast tacos I’ve had that weren’t with a cup of coffee,” Tacodeli founder Roberto Espinosa said. “We’d like to share how great our new coffee from Cuvée goes with our breakfast tacos.”

With bold new takes on traditional taquería fare, Tacodeli serves amazing tacos all day. Their breakfast tacos feature hand-cracked Vital Farms Eggs and HeartBrand Akaushi beef. Tacodeli’s lunch and dinner tacos feature locally sourced chicken, seafood, pork belly, beef tenderloin, and even veggie options.

Tacodeli Menu

There’s something to satisfy every taco lover’s craving, including the nutritious bowls like my husband ordered. He’s been on a health kick lately, and has lost 15 pounds eating salads for lunch every day. He was thrilled with the Tacodeli bowl GM Maria recommended, available only at lunchtime. The bowl was packed with Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, lettuce, jack cheese, fire roasted red peppers, toasted pepitas, and protein (he chose chicken).

With our chips and guacamole starter, we tried three of Tacodeli’s four salsas: Verde (mild), Roja (medium), and Dona (hot), but skipped the Habanero (hottest). Tofflemire helped me choose two tacos from the myriad menu choices. Each category features four to six different kinds of tacos so it will take a few more visits to sample more of them. But I was happy with the aptly named Happy Taco (shredded chicken, sautéed mushroom, jack cheese glaze, cilantro and onion) and the Delibelly (Organic pork belly, goodflow honey tomatillo-serrano salsa, avocado, cilantro, and onion). These flavorful tacos were filled with fresh ingredients, and way above what we would expect from a fast food restaurant.

Friendly Service at Tacodeli

We were impressed by the friendly servers, ambience, and brightly colored space at the Sylvan 30 Tacodeli, plus a spacious outdoor patio that welcomed family groups along with folks with dogs. The Tacodeli on Sylvan Ave. offers an inviting space for the growing West Dallas community, with “regulars” who stop by several times a week. Since it was Oct. 31, we spotted a few people in costume, stoking up on tacos before trick or treat time. DM Tofflemire said this location has been open eight years, and is due for a refresh in a few months.

Tacodeli was founded in Austin in 1999 by Roberto Espinosa, and now boasts a presence across the Lone Star State. Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and the freshest ingredients available, Tacodeli has13 locations in Austin, Dallas, Plano, and Houston. Rooted in Mexican authenticity, Tacodeli offers a unique menu.

Its signature breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings and award-winning salsas are prepared by hand every day. Tacodeli’s retail products, including their fresh salsas and dips, can be found at Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, and multiple regional grocery locations.

Our Tacodeli is located at 1878 Sylvan Avenue in Dallas, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. They also handle catering for all types of functions. Phone 214-760-1930 for more information, or to find the Tacodeli nearest you, visit tacodeli.com.